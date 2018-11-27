Report highlights distinguished companies transforming compliance, risk management and cybersecurity

Regulatory DataCorp (RDC), the global leader in compliance screening, announced today that it has been recognised in the 2019 edition of the annual RegTech 100 list of the world's most innovative RegTech companies.

The RegTech 100 list acknowledges companies for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, or to generate cost savings or efficiency improvements across the compliance function. A panel of analysts and industry experts evaluated 824 companies to arrive at this year's list, which at nearly double the number of companies in consideration last year, highlights the rapid growth and competitive nature of the RegTech industry.

"We are thrilled to have been included in the RegTech 100 list and recognised for our expertise in KYC/AML screening and investment in AI technology," said Tom Walsh, CEO of RDC. "RDC is changing the economics of customer screening by delivering machine learning and predictive analytics technology that is based on decades of RDC screening data and can withstand regulatory review and validation."

Mariyan Dimitrov, head of research at RegTech Analyst which produces the annual list said, "The analysts and industry experts on the advisory board reviewed hundreds of nominations and commended RDC for its innovative machine learning-driven screening platform that helps compliance teams strengthen their KYC and AML processes."

A full list of the RegTech 100 is available at www.RegTech100.com. More detailed information on all companies as well as in-depth industry analysis is available in the Global RegTech Review.

About RDC

Regulatory DataCorp (RDC), the Smarter ScreeningTM company, delivers powerful, decision-ready intelligence and world-class risk and compliance protection, allowing global organizations to identify banned/suspect entities, strengthen fraud protection, ensure regulatory compliance, manage supply and distribution risk, and protect their brand equity. With the world's largest open source risk-relevant database, RDC provides AML/KYC compliance; Politically Exposed Persons (PEP) protection; emerging market intelligence; corruption, fraud and crime protection; and vendor screening and monitoring to a wide range of clients worldwide. Founded by 20 of the world's leading financial institutions, today RDC is a Vista Equity Partners portfolio company. Learn more about RDC by emailing info@rdc.com or visiting www.rdc.com.

