SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC.: SolarWinds to Showcase Extended Microsoft Azure Monitoring Capabilities at SQL Server Live! 360 2018

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 27, 2018, December 2-7, 2018, in Orlando, Florida. SolarWinds will demonstrate the latest updates to its Microsoft Azure capabilities, designed to provide a simple, powerful experience for full-stack monitoring, root cause analysis, and optimized performance for DevOps and IT professionals operating on-prem, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments.



Microsoft named SolarWinds Head Geek Thomas LaRock a 10-time Most Valuable Professionalfor demonstrating his deep commitment to helping others make the most of their Microsoft technology. With more than 20 years of IT experience, LaRock has served in the roles of programmer, developer, analyst, and database administrator. He is a Microsoft Certified Master, VMware vExpert, and Microsoft Certified Trainer.

"SolarWinds has been a trusted Microsoft partner for years; IT professionals and developers have trusted our tools for nearly 20 years," said Thomas LaRock, Head Geek, SolarWinds. "As more of us move to hybrid IT environments, the need to run, monitor, and secure servers and applications in the cloud will increase. These latest updates demonstrate how our solutions continue to evolve to address the ever-changing needs of IT operations and security teams, SysAdmins, DevOps, and managers alike."

SolarWinds at Booth 213

SolarWinds delivers comprehensive monitoring of Microsoft technologies and environments -tools designed to assure the performance of Windows Servers, optimize Hyper-V virtualized and private cloud infrastructures, and provide deep monitoring insights of application workloads-including Active Directory, IIS, Exchange, SharePoint, and more. SolarWinds continues extending its monitoring capabilities to help users monitor Azure environments with the latest updates:

Monitoring for Azure Environment (https://www.solarwinds.com/topics/azure-monitoring/?cmp=PUB-PR-SWI-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_PRGEN_TXT-XSYS-20181127_X_X_X-X) - assessing the cost, health, and performance of your assets and services created on Azure subscriptions including Windows and Linux (IaaS) servers; containers including Docker , Mesos , and Kubernetes ; and Azure PaaS services including Azure IOT Hub, Azure SQL Database Elastic Pool, and more.





Database Monitoring - Quickly identify issues, analyze root causes, and optimize performance for popular database technologies deployed on-premises or in Microsoft Azure, including Microsoft SQL Server , Microsoft Azure SQL Database, MySQL , Oracle , and more.





Monitoring of Microsoft Office 365 (https://www.solarwinds.com/topics/office-365-monitoring/?cmp=PUB-PR-SWI-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_PRGEN_TXT-XSYS-20181127_X_X_X-X) - Visually trace network paths from the organization to Office 365, monitor Office 365 Exchange accounts, and report on Office 365 uptime and availability.



Key SolarWinds solutions highlighted at SQL Server Live! 360 2018 include:

Cost Calculator for Azure (https://www.solarwinds.com/free-tools/cost-calculator-azure/?cmp=PUB-PR-SWI-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_PRGEN_TXT-XSYS-20181127_X_X_X-X) - Delivering a single, consolidated view of how Azure is being used, the SolarWinds free tool for Microsoft Azure is designed to identify total spend for cloud services across one or several Azure subscriptions. Available for Windows and Mac OS X , it can help quickly identify orphaned objects and under-utilized assets.



- Delivering a single, consolidated view of how Azure is being used, the SolarWinds free tool for Microsoft Azure is designed to identify total spend for cloud services across one or several Azure subscriptions. Available for Windows and Mac OS X , it can help quickly identify orphaned objects and under-utilized assets. Database Performance Analyzer (DPA) (https://www.solarwinds.com/database-performance-analyzer/?cmp=PUB-PR-SWI-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_PRGEN_TXT-XSYS-20181127_X_X_X-X) - Version 12.0 is designed to help quickly identify the root cause of slow queries across the most popular and widely deployed database technologies, simplifying and optimizing indexing to help improve database performance.



- Version 12.0 is designed to help quickly identify the root cause of slow queries across the most popular and widely deployed database technologies, simplifying and optimizing indexing to help improve database performance. Server & Application Monitor (SAM) (https://www.solarwinds.com/server-application-monitor/?CMP=PUB-PR-SWI-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_PRGEN_TXT-XSYS-20181127_X_X_X-X) - Named a2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Application Performance Monitoring Suites (https://www.gartner.com/reviews/customers-choice/apm), SAM helps provide end-to-end visibility into the health and performance of servers and applications across on-premises, hosted, and Azure public cloud environments, and monitors SaaS-based applications, such as Office 365 (https://www.solarwinds.com/topics/office-365-monitoring/?cmp+PUB-PR-SWI-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_PRGEN_TXT-XSYS-20181127_X_X_X-X).

For more information on SolarWinds IT management products, including downloadable, free 30-day evaluations, visit the SolarWinds website or call +1-866-530-8100.

Meet the Geek and Join the Discussion

Those attending SQL Server Live! 360 2018 , will have the following opportunities to engage with SolarWinds Head Geek Thomas LaRock:

"Fast Focus: SQL Server Data Security and Privacy Features" When : Tuesday, December 4, 1:30 p.m. - 1:50 p.m. EST

"Upgrading to SQL Server 2017" When : Wednesday, December 5, 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. EST

"SQL Server Live! & Artificial Intelligence Live! Panel Discussion: Keeping Pace With AI and Machine Learning While Maintaining Your Day Job" When : Thursday, December 6, 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EST

"SQL Server Audit" When : Thursday, December 6, 2:30 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. EST

"Next? Live! 360 Networking Event" When : Thursday, December 6, 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. EST

"Workshop: Migrating Data and Databases to Microsoft Azure" When : Friday, December 7, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EST



Additional Resources

SolarWinds Cost Calculator for Azure (https://www.solarwinds.com/free-tools/cost-calculator-azure/?cmp=PUB-PR-SWI-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_PRGEN_TXT-XSYS-20181127_X_X_X-X)

(https://www.solarwinds.com/free-tools/cost-calculator-azure/?cmp=PUB-PR-SWI-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_PRGEN_TXT-XSYS-20181127_X_X_X-X) SolarWinds Solutions for Monitoring Microsoft Architectures (https://www.solarwinds.com/microsoft/?cmp=PUB-PR-SWI-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_PRGEN_TXT-XSYS-20181127_X_X_X-X)

