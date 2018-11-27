Snapsheet and Zurich Insurance Group collaborate, bringing innovative claims software to international businesses

Strategic collaboration will set new standards for Zurich's customer claims experience and accelerate Snapsheet's global expansion

CHICAGO, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Snapsheet, the leading provider of virtual claims technology for the personal and commercial insurance marketplace, today announced a new strategic agreement with Zurich Insurance Group. The collaboration marks a global expansion for Snapsheet, allowing its innovative digital services platform to be available in multiple countries across Zurich's operations in Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific.

"The collaboration with Snapsheet will allow Zurich to further streamline the claims journey for our customers and provide additional innovative services," said Ian Thompson, Zurich's Group Chief Claims Officer. "Our customers will have additional options to report claims and communicate with Zurich to speed up and simplify the claims experience. As we build a culture of innovation and greater agility into our business, we are very excited to enter into this strategic relationship with an insurtech that is paving the way for new innovation in the insurance industry."

Snapsheet's software as a service (SaaS) platform allows intake of information from various customer channels, including e-mail, text, or a web and mobile app, allowing insurance carriers to better engage customers and process claims more quickly. It also enables them to directly deposit payments into customers' bank accounts, easing the claims process while providing superior customer engagement and workflow optimization. The software covers auto, property and injury for personal and commercial claims, and incorporates automation derived from data collected from 1M+ processed claims across 70+ blue-chip carriers and non-traditional innovators.

"Snapsheet has already processed more than $2.5B worth of claims in the U.S. through our software platform. We continually leverage our own claims data to provide real-time R&D that enhances the functionality and automation of our claims processing software," said CJ Przybyl, co-founder of Snapsheet. "Zurich recognized the tremendous value to be gained from the Snapsheet suite of software across multiple lines of their P&C business. Our ability to capture claims information from any medium, coupled with pro-active workflows, will help augment Zurich's existing systems - ultimately providing a higher level of service for their customers."

The enhanced Snapsheet services will be available to Zurich customers in Ireland first, with plans to expand to additional countries across Zurich's operations in Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific.

For more information about Snapsheet's digital services platform, visit www.snapsheetapp.com

About Snapsheet

Snapsheet is the leading provider of virtual claims solutions. Using powerful technology to improve workflows for more than 70 insurance carriers around the world, Snapsheet creates a simple claims process starting with virtual estimations and continuing through final repairs and payment. By streamlining communication between consumers, shops, and carriers, Snapsheet takes complicated processes and makes them fast and simple for everyone involved. For more information, please visit http://www.snapsheetapp.com/.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) is a leading multi-line insurer that serves its customers in global and local markets. With about 53,000 employees, it provides a wide range of property and casualty, and life insurance products and services in more than 210 countries and territories. Zurich's customers include individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. The Group is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1872. The holding company, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ZURN), is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has a level I American Depositary Receipt (ZURVY) program, which is traded over-the-counter on OTCQX. Further information about Zurich is available at www.zurich.com.

Media Contact:

Allyson Marcus

312.755.3592

Allyson.Marcus@kemperlesnik.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/775140/Snapsheet_Logo.jpg