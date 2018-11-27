Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2018) - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) is pleased to announce significant surface sample results from a polymetallic vein on the Glacier Creek Property. This property is part of the land package with the Porter Project acquired from Skeena Resources in July 2018.

This discovery lies 5.5 kilometers northeast of the historic Porter mine site and 4 kilometers east of Highway 37A. The Glacier Creek Property lies in an area of significant historical importance and hosted several mines during the early 20th Century, including the Dunwell and Black Bear Mines. Its lower elevation and local water supply offer StrikePoint the opportunity for an extended exploration season.

Wide Vein with Massive Sulphides

The new vein was observed along a strike length of 205-meters on the western side of Albany Creek. The vein was observed to be up to 2-meters thick on surface and consisted of brecciated mudstones flushed with quartz and massive sulphides, including pyrite, galena and sphalerite. The vein has a shallow dip of 30 degrees west, and remains open along strike.

A total of 18 surface samples were collected during a prospecting exercise on 22nd September 2018. The following table shows results for all samples collected.

Sample Number Source Gold

(grams per tonne) Silver

(grams per tonne) Zinc

(percent) X956805 Outcrop 0.7 - - X956806 Outcrop 0.3 17.0 - X956807 * Ore Pile 10.8 24.7 - X956808 * Ore Pile 6.7 13.1 3.5 X956809 Outcrop 10.8 56.8 1.2 X956810 Outcrop 8 26.5 1.3 X956811 Outcrop 3.9 12.3 - X956812 Outcrop 3.3 37.7 - X956813 Outcrop 1.7 15.8 - X956814 Outcrop 2.4 87.4 - X956815 * Ore Pile 1.9 876.0 - X956816 Outcrop 0.7 90.9 8.6 X956817 Outcrop 7.8 58.1 - X956818 Outcrop 3.1 74.2 12.5 X956819 Outcrop 4.7 61.3 11.2 X956821 * Ore Pile 4.7 156.0 7.3 X956822 * Ore Pile 5.9 573.0 4.7 X956823 Outcrop 3.4 171.0 4.2

Historical Activity

The discovery lies in the same area as the historical "Ben Bolt" mine that was worked between 1910 and 1912. The site has remained unexplored for the intervening 100 years. The most recent report on the mine was made by Dr. A. C. Skerl in 1955 following a site visit that same year. The report details that 1,600 feet (490 meters) of hand-driven underground workings were excavated in the two years of operation, and that the "whole of the workings are within a large quartz vein that is at least 200 feet (61m) thick".

The Ben Bolt mine lies along a geological trend known as the Portland Canal Fissure Zone, a regional structure with the same trend as the Silverado - Porter - Big Nunatak target zones.

Other historic mines along this trend have also shown significant ore bodies, with the Dunwell Mine perhaps being the most famous, which produced 45,657 tonnes average 14.3 grams per tonne gold equivalent. Drilling by America Creek Resources Ltd. at Dunwell in 2010 indicated a zone at least 300-meters long and 200-meters along dip with a true thickness of 6 to 7 meters.

2019 Drilling Target

The vein at Ben Bolt has never been drilled and as no exploration work has been undertaken since 1912 it represents a major new target for exploration in 2019. The surface strike length remains open to the northwest and the southeast, with approximately 1.6 kilometers of the Portland Canal Fissure Zone continuing to extend to the northern property boundary. The lower elevation and presence of Albany Creek has the potential for extend the exploration season within the entire Porter Project package.

About the Golden Triangle

The Golden Triangle is an area of northwestern British Columbia that has seen extensive historic mining and prospecting activity, and has recently been the site of modern discoveries, including the Premier Gold, Snip and Eskay Creek Mines. The area has seen a resurgence in infrastructure investment which supports exploration activities, including upgraded transmission lines supplying clean, affordable and reliable hydroelectric power. Other recent improvements include highway upgrades, new ocean port infrastructure at the ice-free port of Stewart and the commissioning of three hydroelectric facilities.

StrikePoint Gold is a well-financed gold exploration and development company. The company controls a portfolio of gold and silver properties in the Yukon, British Columbia and throughout Canada.

QA/QC

The Company maintains a rigorous QA/QC program with respect to the preparation, shipping, analysis and checking of all samples and data from the properties. Quality control for field sampling and drill samples at the Company's projects covers the complete chain of custody of samples, including sample handling procedures and analytical-related work, plus the insertion of standard and blank materials. The QA/QC program also includes data verification procedures. ALS Laboratories in Vancouver, Canada (ISO 17025:2005 accreditation) assayed all grab samples from the current field program using fire assay and ICP Mass Spectroscopy methods.

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Andy Randell, P. Geo., Vice President, Exploration of StrikePoint Gold. Mr. Randell is a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101.

For further information please visit our website: www.strikepointgold.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC.

Shawn Khunkhun

CEO and Director



For more information, contact:

Shawn Khunkhun

604-602-1440

sk@strikepointgold.com

