Enhanced mobile data analysis capabilities to speed up evidence review for law enforcement agencies and corporate investigative teams

AccessData Group, a leading provider of integrated digital forensics and e-discovery software, has launched FTK 7.0 and AD Lab 7.0, new versions of the company's digital forensics software solutions that enable investigators to analyze mobile application data faster than ever before possible.

"Law enforcement professionals and corporate investigative teams are challenged to keep up with an ongoing increase in digital forensics investigations, fueled by a surge in mobile data that must be collected and analyzed," said Ken Naumann, chief executive officer of AccessData. "FTK and AD Lab are the premier tools for full-scale digital forensics investigations and the new features we have added with the 7.0 versions of the software allow our customers to streamline and tackle mobile data analysis faster than ever."

In scientific testing, FTK 7.0 and AD Lab 7.0 were able to process more than 7 TB of data in just 24 hours.

FTK (Forensic Toolkit) is a court-cited digital investigations software tool built to help customers find relevant evidence faster, dramatically increase analysis speed and reduce backlogs. AD Lab is a large-scale investigations and processing engine that enables computer forensics labs of all sizes to provide their teams with collaborative analysis, centralized case management and web-based review, thereby dramatically streamlining the investigative process.

The new 7.0 versions of these solutions feature the addition of nine new mobile parsers, including some of the most popular applications used on mobile platforms. This allows investigators to parse key data from mobile applications and analyze the data from within a single forensics tool.

Additional new features of FTK 7.0 and AD Lab 7.0 include:

Redesigned chat display investigators can now view chat conversations in the familiar "chat bubble" formats, which makes it easier to present findings to attorneys and prosecutors;

Python scripting users can run Python (a powerful tool that reduces manual aspects of investigations through custom integrations, parsers and reports) directly from within the interface to keep all of the data in one location without risking spoliation;

AWS support agencies and corporations can now access FTK and AD Lab in the cloud via Amazon Web Services, achieving greater cost efficiencies and more flexibility to scale their environments; and

Dynamic parsing support investigators can create custom parsers that can be updated at any time, adding additional mobile device support.

Mobile devices are playing an increasingly large part of digital forensics investigations, with studies indicating that "extracted evidence from mobile phones has played a significant role" in a rising number of forensic investigations, so professionals need to rely on forensic software tools to help them analyze and build strong cases that combine elements of computer, cloud and mobile data sets.

"To effectively tackle today's forensic investigations that demand fast mobile data analysis and achieve the desired results, investigators need reliable tools that deliver flexibility, scalability, customization and a powerful processing engine," said Naumann. "The functionality added with the 7.0 releases of FTK and AD Lab ensures that these products will continue to be those indispensable tools for conducting and managing comprehensive digital forensics investigations."

For more information about FTK 7.0 and AD Lab 7.0, please visit the AccessData website.

Earlier this month, AccessData announced the release of Summation 7.0 and an enhanced version of Quin-C, its pioneering investigative solution, to offer legal teams more powerful data processing, review and analysis capabilities throughout the legal review workflow.

About AccessData

Whether it's for investigation, litigation or compliance, AccessData offers industry-leading solutions that put the power of forensics in your hands. For more than 30 years, AccessData has worked with more than 130,000 customers in law enforcement, government agencies, corporations and law firms around the world, providing both stand-alone and enterprise-class solutions that can synergistically work together. The company is backed by Sorenson Capital, a leading private equity firm focused on high-growth portfolios. For more information on AccessData, please go to www.accessdata.com.

