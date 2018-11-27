Holland's national hockey stadium, the first network in the world powered by Edgewater's exclusive Multi-Channel Single Radio (MCSR) technology, now uses the company's latest FLUID MX Controller software

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (YFI; TSX.V) (OTCQB: KPIFF), making WiFi better with its next-generation Multi-Channel Single Radio (MCSR) technology multi-channel WiFi chipsets and access point solutions for high-density wireless networks announced today that it has completed the upgrade of its aera high-density WiFi system at Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

Wagener, the country's national field hockey stadium, has installed Edgewater's most recent release of the company's FLUID MX Controller software, which includes the following features:

Performance monitoring for all aera access point deployments, including new PowerZoning throughput monitoring Edgewater's industry-leading and exclusive per-channel power and association rate control feature

AP density monitoring for all aera access point deployments

Geolocation metrics for access point location identification

The upgrade allows Wagener Stadium's network operator to assess peak performance of the aera WiFi system, and inform system administrators when any issues arise in the network. The data can then be used to adjust PowerZoning settings, and push these new settings to the access points from the controller. This new visibility allows system administrators to fine tune the system as needed, enabling a more timely response to problems and even more reliable WiFi performance for users.

"Wagener Stadium's upgrade of its aera MCSR network is a strong indication of client satisfaction with our products and solutions," said Eric Smith, VP of Product for Edgewater Wireless. "Edgewater is committed to continuously improving its solutions to help its customers gather the right data and enable them to better anticipate service issues."

"From a commercial perspective, the Wagener system upgrade is significant for our company," said Andrew Skafel, President and CEO of Edgewater Wireless. "The FLUID MX Controller features and functionality further enhance our industry leading capabilities. It provides us another revenue stream to entrench our technology with existing customers and offers us proof of concept to potential ones."

Wagener was the first sports venue in the world to install Edgewater's MCSR technology last year, in conjunction with the start of the 2017 European Hockey Championships. Originally built in 1938, Wagener had recently undergone major renovation and installed Edgewater's MCSR technology throughout the building, including all premium guest seating as well as stadium offices, pressbox and hospitality facilities. The stadium holds approximately 9,000 guests.

About Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc.:

Edgewater Wireless develops and commercializes leading edge technologies and intellectual property for the communications market. Edgewater Wireless delivers advanced product solutions designed to meet the high-density, high quality of service (QoS) and high-reliability needs of service providers and their customers. Leveraging over twenty-four (24) patents, Edgewater's WiFi3is redefining WiFi technology with its wide-band, multi-channel radio and high-capacity Access Point solutions, and delivering next generation WiFi, today.

The best solution for High-Density WiFi networks, Edgewater Wireless WiFi3 powered access point products enable innovative service providers to plan, build and deploy reliable, high-capacity services (like VoWiFI) for high-density wireless data demand in any environment.

Do more with less! Fewer access points delivering high quality service at a lower overall deployment cost make our patented WiFi3technology the right choice for your next WiFi network.

Explore the evolution of Wi-Fi at www.EdgewaterWireless.com and www.aera.io/

