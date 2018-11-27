ATTO Technology, Inc.: ATTO Technology to Accelerate Data-Driven Business at NetApp Insight

AMHERST, N.Y., Nov. 27, 2018., a global leader of storage, network connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments for 30 years, announced today they will be exhibiting at NetApp Insight 2018, booth #124 in Barcelona, Spain December 3-5.



ATTO is a proud sponsor of NetApp Insight and a member of the NetApp Alliance Partner Program. At NetApp Insight Barcelona, we will show how ATTO high-performance connectivity solutions empower businesses to be data-driven when combined with NetApp solutions.

As businesses transform into data-driven enterprises, they need to be sure their infrastructures can move all of their data quickly and efficiently. From storage to servers to workstations, without high-performance connectivity all of that data can lead to bottlenecks, clogging the network. ATTO solutions prevent this from happening.

As a key part of the NetApp MetroCluster solution, ATTO storage controllers provide low latency, high-speed data paths, disaster recovery and downtime avoidance. Shipping with every NetApp MetroCluster configuration, the ATTO FibreBridge 7500N protocol conversion appliance integrates SAS/SATA disk storage into a Fibre Channel SAN, increasing availability and scalability while allowing the use of NetApp FAS series storage on a shared Fibre Channel network. The 7500N provides unmatched cost-to-IOPS value and the lowest access latency in the industry.

ATTO enhances NetApp ecosystems beyond MetroCluster with a full range of storage and network connectivity products. These are thoroughly tested by ATTO for interoperability with NetApp solutions and most are certified compatible directly by NetApp.

ATTO Celerity Fibre Channel HBAs and ATTO FastFrame NICs can unleash the full potential of NetApp data-driven solutions. Celerity 32Gb quad channel HBAs deliver up to 12.8GB/s transfer rate. FastFrame 10/25/40/50/100GbE adapters are available in single, dual, and quad-port configurations and feature ATTO Advanced Data Streaming (ADS) for smooth, reliable transfers.

For virtualized environments, archiving, database, business analytics and other uses that depend on direct-attached storage, ATTO ExpressSAS host and RAID Adapters provide high-performance, low latency, and extreme flexibility. ATTO Advanced Data Streaming (ADS) technology is built in and can cut storage access times up to half. ADS provides consistently high performance and the lowest response times via intelligent caching, smart reads/writes and memory optimization.

To make an appointment with ATTO at NetApp Insight Barcelona, and for details on how ATTO powers NetApp solutions, visit ATTO online. www.atto.com/tradeshow/netapp-insight-barcelona-2018

To purchase ATTO products through leading Value Added Resellers, System Integrators and the ATTO Web Store. Learn more: www.atto.com/howtobuy/

