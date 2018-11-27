Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, announced that the company will present at the Nasdaq 39th Investor Conference in London, on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018 at 7:30 a.m. Central Standard Time (1:30 pm GMT).

To listen to the live webcast of the presentation, please visit the investor relations section of the company's website at investors.zebra.com. A replay will also be available after the event.

ABOUT ZEBRA

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, we deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Our market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. Ranked on Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for the last three years, Zebra helps our customers capture their edge. For more information, visit www.zebra.com or sign up for our news alerts. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

