ZEAL Network SE (-) ZEAL Network SE: Dividend Declaration 27-Nov-2018 / 16:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Dividend Declaration* The Executive Board of ZEAL Network SE has proposed, and the Supervisory Board has approved, the declaration of this year's interim dividend of EUR 1.00 per share. The record date will be 27 December 2018, and the payment and ex-dividend date will be 28 December 2018. ISIN: GB00BHD66J44 Category Code: DIV TIDM: - LEI Code: 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 Sequence No.: 6679 EQS News ID: 751911 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 27, 2018 10:55 ET (15:55 GMT)