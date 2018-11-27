Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2018) - MONITOR VENTURES INC. (NEX: MVI.H) ("Monitor" or the "Company") at the request of IIROC, wishes to confirm that its management is not aware of any corporate development, news or undisclosed material change to the Company or its operations that would account for the recent volatility in its stock price.

About Monitor Ventures Inc.

Monitor Ventures Inc. (previously named American Vanadium Corp.) is a publicly traded venture company seeking a new business venture that has significant growth potential, dynamic drivers and an engaging story.

The entrepreneurial team leading Monitor Ventures has a wide range of experience growing companies in a variety of companies, from mining to high tech to biomedical to clean tech to growth.

Monitor Ventures Inc. trades on the NEX under the symbol "MVI.H".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Bill Radvak, President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Bill Radvak

President & CEO

(778) 888-4101

billradvak@gmail.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY HEREIN.