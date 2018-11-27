Technavio's global unattended ground sensors market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181127005673/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global unattended ground sensors market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The miniaturization of parts and components will be one of the major trends in the global unattended ground sensors marketduring 2018-2022. Owing to the need for small, lightweight, and low power solutions in military and aerospace applications, the adoption of nanotechnology and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) is increasing in this sector. Miniaturization and cost reduction of components are adopted to facilitate packaging into artillery projectiles and deployment from an airborne target.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio's analysts, one of the key drivers for the global unattended ground sensors market is the ongoing digitization of battlefield operations:

Global unattended ground sensors market: Ongoing digitization of battlefield operations

Owing to factors such as the changing nature of warfare, rise in terrorism, geopolitical issues, and insurgencies across the globe, there is an increase in the demand for battlefield operations. The primary uses of networked technologies include detections of illegal infiltration and counter-terrorism defense. They provide customers with automated remote area target monitoring and surveillance through map-based situation awareness displays.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, "The surveillance capabilities of the military can be enhanced by unattended ground sensors as they provide units with the ability to remotely detect, locate, and recognize personnel, vehicles, watercraft, and aircraft on landing strips continuously in all weather conditions. The digitization of communication and surveillance plays a major role in the integrated operations of the battlefield."

Global unattended ground sensors market: Segmentation analysis

This global unattended ground sensors market analysis report provides market segmentation by technology (acoustic and seismic, infrared, and magnetic) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the three major technology segments, the acoustic and seismic segment held the largest unattended ground sensors market share in 2017, contributing to over 45% of the market. This technology segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 54% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181127005673/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com