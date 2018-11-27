PRESS RELEASE

NAGRA and NOS step up the fight against broadcast and streaming piracy of Benfica soccer league matches in Portugal

NAGRA Anti-Piracy Services will help NOS and BenficaTV combat illegal broadcasting and streaming of Benfica Club soccer games, in Portugal and abroad, for the 2018/2019 season

NOS will benefit from NAGRA's extensive portfolio of anti-piracy services including monitoring, takedowns, legal and investigative support

With this agreement NAGRA solidifies its position as leading player in the protection of live sports content from all forms of piracy

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA, November 27, 2018 - NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, and NOS, Portugal's leading communications and entertainment company, are stepping up the fight against broadcast and streaming piracy of Benfica soccer league matches. NOS, which owns the rights to Benfica games and the distribution rights for the Benfica TV channel, will leverage NAGRA Anti-Piracy Services to fight broadcast piracy - also known as control-word sharing - and streaming piracy of Benfica content across the web, social media and illegal IPTV services.

"Our goal at NOS is always to provide our subscribers with the highest quality content and the best viewing experience and this is especially important with live sports events such as the Benfica soccer games," said José Pascoal, Service Platforms Senior Director at NOS. "In order to continue serving our customers in the best way possible, we need to preserve the value we deliver to consumers and ensure that this premium content is only delivered through the legitimate value chain. NAGRA Anti-Piracy Services were the natural choice to help us deliver on that objective."

"We're delighted to support NOS and BenficaTV as they ramp up the fight against live sports piracy in Portugal and we will be with them every step of the way," said Jean-Philippe Plantevin, Vice President, Anti-Piracy at NAGRA. "By complementing their existing NAGRA content protection technology with our anti-piracy services, NOS can now take a holistic approach to fighting piracy working through a single entity that will not only address the growing threat of streaming piracy but also continue to fight control-word sharing piracy in the region."

NAGRA Anti-Piracy Services help service providers, content owners and sports rights holders improve their defence against all forms of piracy - from open and highly visible piracy on the internet and social media, to control-word sharing and illegal commercial IPTV piracy services - by combining deep intelligence about global pirate networks with real-time monitoring, takedown and litigation services, on-the-ground expertise and forensic watermarking technologies.

Join NAGRA at the SportsPro OTT Summit (http://www.sportspro-ott.com/) in Madrid on November 28-29. In the session "Protecting premium live sports from streaming piracy" on November 28 at 16:00, Simon Trudelle, Senior Director Product Marketing, along with other panellists, will address how rights holders and broadcasters can protect their streams and prosper in the new OTT economy, and to what extent the challenge of monitoring streaming activity and protecting copyrighted sports content has grown more complex.

About NAGRA

NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company offers content providers and DTV service providers worldwide secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com (https://dtv.nagra.com/) for more information and follow us on Twitter at @nagrakudelski (https://twitter.com/nagrakudelski?lang=en).

Contacts

Ivan Schnider

Marketing Communications

+41 21 732 09 40

ivan.schnider@nagra.com

Christine Oury

Marketing Communications

+1 415 962 5433

christine.oury@nagra.com