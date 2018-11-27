New agreement expands access to EarlyCDT-Lungfor Americans at high risk of developing lung cancer

Oncimmune Holdings plc (AIM: ONC.L), a leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of personalized immunodiagnostics for the screening, detection and care of cancer, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with MultiPlan to expand access to Oncimmune's EarlyCDT-Lung test. EarlyCDT-Lung is a simple, affordable, and extensively studied blood test that helps clinicians to optimize risk assessment of malignancy in indeterminate pulmonary nodules (IPNs).

MultiPlan, Inc. is one of the most comprehensive providers of healthcare cost management solutions that includes primary, complementary and out-of-network strategies for managing the financial risks associated with healthcare claims. The company contracts with 900,000 healthcare providers across the U.S. and has an estimated 57 million consumers accessing MultiPlan network products.

"We are successfully establishing agreements with regional and national commercial health insurance networks, like MultiPlan, resulting in expanded access to our EarlyCDT-Lung test for about one third of the insured population within the U.S.," commented Marco Casarin, General Manager, Oncimmune (USA) LLC. "This is important for supporting market adoption of our EarlyCDT-Lung test nationwide; a test upon which a positive result can help physicians intervene earlier, before lung cancer grows and spreads."

Nearly 1.6 million Americans have an incidentally detected nodule on the lung each year. A positive EarlyCDT-Lung result can re-categorize nodules by risk, allowing for earlier intervention and better patient outcomes. EarlyCDT-Lung is highly specific in detecting all types of lung cancer at all stages of disease (I-IV), making the test complementary to the high sensitivity but poor specificity of CT scanning.

More Information About EarlyCDT-Lung

The extensively validated EarlyCDT-Lung test measures blood levels of seven autoantibodies to tumor-associated antigens that are linked to lung cancer. Unlike the antigens themselves, the autoantibody levels can be measured easily and accurately, due to the signal magnification created by the body's immune response to cancer. EarlyCDT-Lung can detect lung cancer four yours or more before diagnosis via standard care pathways.

About Oncimmune

Oncimmune is changing how clinicians, researchers and patients view, diagnose and treat cancer. Our technology detects evidence of the body's natural response to cancer, enabling detection four years or more before standard clinical diagnosis. Our tests facilitate clinical decision-making and are complementary to diagnostic technologies, making them valuable additions to established and new care pathways. We partner with leading developers and distributors to make our technology available globally.

Oncimmune was founded in 2002 and launched its platform technology in 2009, followed by its first commercial tests, EarlyCDT-Lung and EarlyCDT-Liver. To date, over 155,000 tests have been performed for patients worldwide. EarlyCDT-Lung is being used in the National Health Service (NHS) ECLS study of 12,210 high-risk smokers in Scotland, which is the largest-ever randomized trial for the early detection of lung cancer using biomarkers.

Oncimmune is headquartered in Nottingham, UK, with a CLIA lab in Kansas, US and offices in London, UK and Shanghai, China. Oncimmune joined the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) of the London Stock Exchange in May 2016 under the ticker ONC.L.

For more information, visit http://oncimmune.com/. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

