The global wafer inspection equipment market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2019-2023.

A key driver for the global wafer inspection equipment market is the growing demand for IoT devices. IoT technology allows the connected device to use sensors and actuators to collect, record, and transmit data to other computing devices on a real-time basis. IoT allows data to be transferred over a network without the need for any human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction. There has been an increase in the adoption of IoT devices with developments in telecommunication standards such as 3G/4G/5G and wired communications.

This global wafer inspection equipment marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2019-2023. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing focus on large diameter wafer size as one of the key trends in the global wafer inspection equipment market:

Global wafer inspection equipment market: Increasing focus on large diameter wafer size

There has been a major increase in the wafer size of semiconductors over the last 40 years. In 1960, the wafer size was only 23 mm. However, at present, the wafer size is around 300 mm. A large diameter wafer will have a large surface area due to which a high number of chips can be manufactured at low manufacturing costs. The increase in wafer size reduces manufacturing costs by 30% and device costs by 20%-50%.

"Many foundries have been making changes to their 300mm wafer fabs. This will help in the optimization of IC production. Many major memory manufacturers such as SAMSUNG, Micron Technology, and SK HYNIX have been developing memory ICs built on 300mm wafers and are the major consumers of these wafers," says a seniorresearch analyst at Technavio.

Global wafer inspection equipment market: Segmentation analysis

This wafer inspection equipment market analysis report segments the market by technology (optical wafer inspection and e-beam wafer inspection), end-user (foundries and IDMs), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The optical wafer inspection segment held the largest wafer inspection equipment market share in 2018, accounting for over 82% of the market. This technology segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region led the market in 2018 with approximately 75% of the market share, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

