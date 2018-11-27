Marijuana News TodayThe marijuana news today brings us good tidings as New Jersey marijuana legalization is set to be completed by January. The legalization bill has been approved in a preliminary vote and is all but certain to pass both state houses in the coming weeks.This will make New Jersey the 11th state to legalize recreational pot in the United States. It represents another major victory for U.S. marijuana legalization as a whole.New Jersey has about nine million people, adding another huge block of potential consumers to the mix. Well over 80 million people in the U.S now have access to legal recreational marijuana. That's a huge chunk of the country.The New.

