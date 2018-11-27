INDIGO GROUP (ex GROUPE INFRA PARK): Indigo Group, via its subsidiary OPnGO, extends its digital solutions for parking to Brazil by signing a strategic partnership agreement with Banrisul

OPnGO Group BV, owner of the digital platform of parking OPnGO, announces the signing of a strategic partnership agreement (Joint Venture) with Banrisul (Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A.), Banrisul Cartões (a company of the Banrisul group) and OPnGO Brasil Tecnologia S.A.

This partnership will be implemented through the creation of a new company, VeroGo, in which OPnGO Group BV will hold a 6.0% equity interest.

VeroGo will combine the credit card payment terminals of Banrisul group with the convenience service of access to parking facilities (via plate recognition). Moreover, merchants will be able to easily pay the parking of their clients.

The solution VeroGo aims to offer a unique payment solution and customer loyalty system, dedicated to shopping centers in Brazil.

Serge Clémente, Chief Executive Officer of Indigo Group, comments: "This strategic partnership is a new illustration of our 2025 strategic plan, which focuses on becoming a global leader in digital parking solutions, through our subsidiary OPnGO. It does also illustrate our geographical strategy focusing on the most attractive markets worldwide, especially Brazil, where Indigo Group has been present since 2013 and is now the number 2 player with around 200 car parks operated in 22 states at the end of November 2018."

The completion of the transaction is subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions, including obtaining the relevant regulatory authorizations.

Indigo Group, holding about 100% of Indigo Infra, OPnGO and INDIGO® weel, is a key global player in car parking and urban mobility, that manages more than 2.3 million parking spaces and related services in 14 different countries. In 2017, Indigo Group revenues and EBITDA amounted to €897.5 million and €310.0 million respectively (Global Proportionate figures).

Indigo Group is indirectly held at 49.2% by investment funds managed by Ardian, 49.2% by Crédit Agricole Assurances, and the remainder by the employees and management of the Group.

OPnGO Group BV, which is held indirectly at 100% by Indigo Group, provides digital parking solutions (on-demand payment, pre-payment booking, monthly subscriptions, and on-street mobile payment) across 4 countries in Europe through more than 500 car parks and 50 on-street locations and in the United States via the brand Mobile NOW.

Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A. is the largest bank of Southern Brazil and operates primarily in the state of Rio Grande do Sul (RS). Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A. is a publicly traded corporation that operates in the form of a multiservice bank and operates in the commercial, credit, financing and investment portfolios of real estate, development, leasing and investment loans, including foreign exchange transactions, securities brokerage and credit card management and consortia.

Banrisul Cartões S.A. is a company specialized in the capture, transmission, processing, and settlement of card transactions. It also engages in the issuance of prepaid and postpaid cards for purchasing food, meals, and fuel; prepaid debit cards; postpaid benefits cards and gift vouchers; and business cards for fleet, expense, and payment management. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Banrisul Cartões S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A.

OPNGO BRASIL TECNOLOGIA S.A. is a company founded in Porto Alegre that offers a convenience service to its users, which facilitates the access to accredited parking areas and the electronic payment of parking fees.

