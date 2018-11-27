AGROGENERATION: Suspension of ORNANE financing Program with European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund

Paris, November 27, 2018

AgroGeneration announces today the suspension of the financing with European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund.

AgroGeneration assessed the impact of the program on its share price against its current working capital requirements and decided to suspend the ORNANE financing program before the drawdown of the new Optional Tranche scheduled on November 28, 2018.

Consequently, the drawdown schedule published in the press released dated October 15, 2018 will not be applicable and no automatic Optional Tranche of €640,000 will be drawn down as from today.

If the program is resumed, AgroGeneration will publish a new press release beforehand.

About AGROGENERATION

Founded in 2007, AgroGeneration is a global producer of grain and oilseed. Following its merger with Harmelia, the new group has become one of the top five producers of grain and oilseed in Ukraine, with close to 110,000 hectares of farmland. Through the high-potential farmland it leases, the group's ambition is to meet the food challenges of tomorrow as global consumption doubles in scale between now and 2050.

