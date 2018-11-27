The "Germany - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report introduces the key aspects of the German telecom market, providing data on the country's fixed network infrastructure as well as key regulatory developments including the status of interconnection, local loop unbundling, number portability, and carrier preselection. It also profiles the major operators and details the development of Next Generation Networks and issues relating to NGN access. The report also reviews the fixed-line and fixed-wireless broadband segments, together with subscriber forecasts and an analysis of developments with related technologies such as FttP, DOCSIS3.1 and powerline broadband. In addition the report assesses the mobile voice and data market, including an overview of the main operators and their strategies for dealing with competition and emerging technologies in coming years, and also an assessment of recent regulatory developments and spectrum auctions.

Germany makes progress for a gigabit society by 2025 Germany has one of Europe's largest telecom markets, as befits a country with a population of more than 82 million. Penetration in the broadband and mobile sectors is about average for the region. The fixed network and broadband markets are dominated by Telekom Deutschland though other notable players include freenet, Vodafone Germany and Telefonica Germany. These altnets have gained market share as the incumbent continues to struggle against regulated network access conditions and market competition, both of which have led to declining revenue during the last few years.

The country also has one of the largest broadband markets in Europe and also one of the more progressive in the pursuit of DOCSIS3.1 and G.fast deployments. The dominant DSL platform is led by Telekom Deutschland, which continues to invest in network upgrades with a focus on a hybrid fibre and vectoring VDSL solution. This strategy is aimed at competing with cablcos which are upgrading their networks with services based on the DOCSIS3.1 standard, as also at reaching broadband targets by 2020 and the more ambitious aim of creating a gigabit Germany by 2025, an also at reaching broadband targets by 2020 and the more ambitious aim of creating a gigabit Germany by 2025.

The FttP segment has been slow to develop given Telekom's emphasis on vectoring DSL, though since early 2018 the company has also increased its efforts to extend the reach of FttP beyond business parks and new estates. Investment in fibre backhaul has also been a consideration to support operators' 5G plans.

The mobile market is dominated by the three MNOs Telefnica Germany, Telekom and Vodafone Germany, though there is effective competition from a large number of resellers and MVNOs. This has placed pressure on voice and data tariffs, resulting in lower ARPU. Regulatory pressure on roaming charges and mobile termination rates have also eroded operator revenue and encouraged them to step-up their development of data applications to improve profits. Looking forward, there is also increasing activity in 5G, with Telekom intending to provide 5G across its networks from 2020, and Telefnica Germany also active in deploying a 5G-antenna solution.

Key developments:

Vodafone Germany to extend its 1Gb/s service to 25 million premises by 2025

NetCologne invests 100 million in G.fast and FttP

Telekom Deutschland expands vectoring VDSL

Unitymedia sold to Vodafone Group

Regulator delays 5G spectrum auction to early 2019

Telekom Deutschland launches NB-IoT network, sets up 5G NR antennae in Berlin

Report update includes the regulator's market data for 2017, VATM's 2017 market data, telcos' operating and financial data to Q3 2018, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key statistics

2. Telecommunications market

3. Regulatory environment

3.1 Historical overview

3.2 Regulatory authority

3.3 Telecom sector liberalisation

3.3.1 Privatisation

3.4 Interconnect

3.5 Access

3.6 Number Portability (NP)

3.6.1 Carrier PreSelection (CPS)

4. Fixed network operators

5. Telecommunications infrastructure

5.1 National telecom network

5.2 International infrastructure

5.2.1 Terrestrial

5.2.2 Submarine cable networks

5.2.3 Satellite networks

5.3 Smart infrastructure

5.3.1 Smart cities

6. Broadband market

6.1 Introduction and statistical overview

6.1.1 Market analysis

6.2 Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

6.3 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

6.4 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

6.5 Other fixed broadband services

7. Mobile communications

7.1 Market analysis

7.2 Mobile statistics

7.2.1 General statistics

7.2.2 Operator market shares

7.3 Mobile infrastructure

7.3.1 5G

7.3.2 4G (LTE)

7.3.3 3G

7.3.4 Other infrastructure developments

7.3.5 Mobile voice/VoLTE

7.3.6 Mobile data services

7.3.7 Mobile broadband

7.4 Regulatory issues

7.4.1 Regulatory authority

7.4.2 Spectrum regulations and spectrum auctions

7.4.3 Roaming

7.4.4 Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

7.4.5 Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs)

7.5 Major mobile operators

7.6 Mobile content and applications

7.6.1 Mobile banking

7.6.2 M-payments

7.6.3 Mobile Cloud

Companies Mentioned

CallMobile

Drillisch

E-Plus

Energie Baden-Wurttemberg

Freenet

Kabel BW

Kabel Deutschland

NetCologne

PrimaCom

QSC

Tele2

Telefonica Germany

Telekom Deutschland

The Cloud

Tiscali

United Internet

Unitymedia

Vodafone Germany

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4k45k7/germany_telecoms?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181127005726/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Telecommunications and Networks, Broadband, Mobile Networks