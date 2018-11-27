Regulatory News:

In his speech on France's Multiannual Energy Program (PPE), the President of the Republic has stressed that the absolute environmental priority is the fight against climate change. He sets the goal for France of total decarbonization by 2050 through the use of low carbon energy sources.

Thanks to nuclear energy, France has already attained a competitive, low carbon electricity supply level of over 95%. France is among the six countries to have already aligned with the IPCC1 target for decarbonizing their electricity by 2050.

The challenge for our country going forward is to maintain low carbon, competitive electricity production and be able to continuously deliver the energy we need for transportation and for heat, light and power for our homes and workplaces.

In this context, nuclear energy, which is the third largest industrial sector in France and employs more than 220,000 people, will continue to provide 50% of baseload electricity in 2035. Moreover, the President of the Republic has asked for the preparation a "new nuclear" development program for 2021.

Regarding Orano's activities, the Ministry for Ecological and Inclusive Transition has confirmed the choice of treatment-recycling for the management of used fuel. The decisions taken today regarding the shutdown of reactors will have no short-term impact on the workload of Orano plants in France but may have an impact towards the middle of the next decade.

Together with the sector as a whole, Orano will implement measures to limit this impact. In so doing, the group will be able to continue building its future, by pursuing investments in its facilities in France, by innovating to expand the recycling of nuclear materials and their various uses, while attracting new talent into its workforce.

1 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

About Orano

Orano transforms nuclear materials so that they can be used to support the development of society, first and foremost in the field of energy.

The group offers products and services with high added value throughout the entire nuclear fuel cycle, from raw materials to waste treatment. Its activities, from mining to dismantling, as well as in conversion, enrichment, recycling, logistics and engineering, contribute to the production of low carbon electricity.

Orano and its 16,000 employees bring to bear their expertise and their mastery of cutting-edge technology, as well as their permanent search for innovation and unwavering dedication to safety, to serve their customers in France and abroad.

Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181127005731/en/

Contacts:

Press service

+33 (0)1 34 96 12 15

press@orano.group



Investor relations

Anne-Sophie Jugean

anne-sophie.jugean@orano.group

+33 (0)1 34 96 62 41