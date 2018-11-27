Gijs Beenker Spoke at Sports Innovations International in Moscow on Nov. 22, and Jennifer Hobbs Will Present at "Tech and the Future of Sports" on Nov. 28.

STATS, the worldwide leader in sports data and intelligence, announced participation in recent and upcoming conferences, including Jennifer Hobbs at the upcoming General Assembly's "Tech and the Future of Sports" in Chicago and Gijs Beenker at Sports Innovations International Exhibition and Conference in Moscow last week.

On Wednesday, November 28 at 6 p.m. CST, Jennifer Hobbs, Senior Data Scientist at STATS will present on a panel at General Assembly's "Tech and the Future of Sports" in Chicago. Hobbs is joined on the panel by Tyler Joyce, Product Manager at Next College Student Athlete; Ben Weiss, Founder and CEO of Zcruit; Brian Hart, Data Scientist at Catapult Sports; and Lauren Magiera, Sports Reporter and Anchor at WGN-TV. The panel will examine trends in data, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, and emerging technologies that will enhance game-day preparation and recruiting.

"I look forward to discussing some of the leading tech trends surrounding recruitment, and how players, teams and media providers prepare for a game," said Hobbs. "STATS has been developing some of the leading artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions in sports, which will have a major influence on the way athletes and teams approach the game."

On Thursday, November 22 at 1:30 p.m. MSK, Gijs Beenker, Account Manager at STATS, presented on the main stage at the Sports Innovation Conference in Moscow. In his talk, Beenker discussed new AI innovations and technologies in the sports community, including revolutionary match analysis possibilities with STATS Edge.

"It was great to get the opportunity to speak in front of some of our industry's leagues, clubs, developers, esports, broadcast and technology providers," said Beenker. "There are a lot of opportunities on the horizon with the integration of AI and machine learning in sports. Using products like STATS Edge, coaches and analysts can streamline match preparation and game day analysis, while getting a host of new features not yet seen in our industry. It is thrilling to see a new wave of technology is improving our space."

