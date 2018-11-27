GreenBank Capital Inc.: GreenBank Announces Delay in Filing Financial Statements

Expects to file its 2018 Annual Financial Statements on or before December 15, 2018

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2018 / GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE: GBC; OTC PINK: GRNBF; FRA; 2TL) ("GreenBank or the Company") announces today that, as a result of the passing of Danny Wettreich, GreenBanks' Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, it will not be in a position to file its audited annual financial statements, the related management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates before the required deadline of November 30, 2018 (the "Specified Requirements").

As disclosed on September 18, 2018, GreenBank announced with great sadness that Mr. Wettreich died on September 15, 2018 due to unexpectedly severe complications from a recent heart attack. GreenBank also announced that Mr. Mark Wettreich had been elected as the Chairman of the Board and David Lonsdale would act as the interim CEO, supported by the remaining members of the board.

GreenBank has applied to the OSC, as principal regulator for the Company, for the imposition of a management cease trade order under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") over the duration of the default. If a management cease trade order is issued, it will generally not affect the ability of persons who have not been directors, officers or insiders of GreenBank to trade in their securities.

GreenBank's management intends to provide its auditor with the balance of requested documents on or before December 5, 2018 such that the default is remedied on or before December 15, 2018.

GreenBank confirms that it will satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases for so long as it remains in default of the Specified Requirements. GreenBank confirms that there is no other material information relating to its affairs that has not been generally disclosed.

About GreenBank

GreenBank is a merchant banking business listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (trading symbols CSE: GBC and OTCMKTS: GRNBF and FRA: 2TL), and is included in the CSE Composite Index. GreenBank's 100% subsidiary GreenBank Financial Inc. is a merchant bank. GreenBank's portfolio companies comprise equity investments in 11 small cap businesses, namely; 10% of The Lonsdale Group LLC, a USA based private equity company focused on small cap investments; 27% of Ubique Minerals Limited, a zinc exploration company in Newfoundland, Canada; 10% of Reliable Stock Transfer Inc, a Canadian small cap transfer agency; 14% of Slabdeck Technology Inc, developers of a unique comprehensive all-in-one search mobile application that integrates social search, discovery and communication; 15% of Blockchain Evolution Inc, owners of the world's first identification based blockchain; 15% of KYC Technology Inc, owners of a worldwide online 24-hour "Know Your Customer" identification verification process; 19% of Inside Bay Street Corporation, a financial news communications company; 27% of Buchans Wileys Exploration Inc, a minerals exploration company with interests in Newfoundland, Canada; 100% of Medik Blockchain Inc, providing blockchain based medical confidentiality systems to the healthcare community; 100% of North America Veterans Insurance Services Inc, an insurance agency holding company; and 19% of Kabaddi Games Inc, developers of a mobile application game based on the sport of Kabaddi. GreenBank has agreed to acquire 19.62% of Minfocus Exploration Corp (TSXV: MFX), a mineral exploration company.

For more information please see https://www.GreenBankCapitalinc.com or contact Mark Wettreich at (647) 931 9768 or by email mark@GreenBankCapitalinc.com

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business and trading in the common stock of GreenBank Capital Inc., the raising of additional capital and the future development of the businesses comprising GreenBank's investment portfolio. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the company's management. Although the company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because GreenBank can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and GreenBank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

