PTC (Nasdaq: PTC) today announced that management will participate in the following conferences in December.

What: Nasdaq 39th Investor Conference in London, UK When: Tuesday, December 4th, 2018 at 4:00pm GMT What: Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference in San Francisco, CA When: Wednesday, December 5th, 2018 at 3:00pm PT What: Berenberg European Conference in Surrey, UK When: Thursday, December 6th, 2018 at 9:45am GMT

To view the webcast for conferences please use the link below.

Webcast: www.ptc.com/for/investors.htm Replay: To access the replay via webcast, please visit www.ptc.com/for/investors.htm.

Please note that statements made at the conferences are as of the dates of the respective conferences and PTC does not assume any obligation to update any statements made live or the archived calls. Matters discussed may include forward-looking statements about PTC's anticipated financial results and growth, as well as about the development of products and markets, which are based on current plans and assumptions. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from current expectations due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described from time to time in reports filed by PTC with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including PTC's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q.

