Abattis Bioceuticals Signs National Distribution Agreement With Shefield & Sons

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, November 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp (the "Company" or "Abattis") (CSE: ATT) (OTC: ATTBF) is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a Distribution Agreement (the "Distribution Agreement") with Shefield & Sons Tobacconists Inc. ("Shefield & Sons") to sell the Abattis vaporizer line in all Shefield & Sons stores across Canada.

Shefield & Sons has been in business since 1976 and is one of Canada's pre-eminent tobacconist franchisors with locations in major cities across Canada. Shefield & Sons offers an extensive tobacco section and in the last three years has entered the lucrative cannabis space providing consumers with an array of complimentary products such as vaporizers, pipes and grinders.

"The Company's Distribution Agreement with Shefield & Sons marks a monumental step forward in consumer exposure to the Company's retail vaporizer line," stated Robert Abenante, President and CEO of Abattis.

"The Company is excited to announce this partnership with Shefield & Sons. By leveraging their brand name, image and vast distribution outlets across Canada, we expect significant growth in our vaporizer sales. In anticipation of our LP license, we are now more focused than ever on securing vaporizer distribution agreements and strategic partnerships with well-known franchises like Shefield & Sons. This Distribution Agreement offers tremendous value to our partners, shareholders and customers," added Mr. Abenante.

Abattis' vaporizers provide therapeutic benefits in the delivery of cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol extracts, utilizing a system of rapid absorption for the quick delivery of cannabinoids. With the Distribution Agreement in place, the Company is anticipating increased sales growth of its entire vaporizer line for 2019.

The current market for Abattis vaporizers is looking very promising. According to data by Wells Fargo and Agora Financial, "Vapes are proving to be more than just a short-term fad as 'vaping' has picked up steam dramatically in the last ten years."

Business Intelligence and Strategy Research ("BIS Research"), a global market intelligence and advisory firm, recently published a report on Vaporizers titled "Global E cigarette and Vape market 2017-2025." In the report, BIS Research states, "The global e-cigarette market was estimated to be worth $8 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a [Compound Annual Growth Rate] of 19.34% throughout the forecast period to become a $46.9 billion industry by 2025."

About Abattis Bioceuticals Corp.

Abattis is a life sciences and biotechnology company which aggregates, integrates, and invests in cannabis technologies and biotechnology services for the legal cannabis industry developing in Canada. The Company has successfully developed and licensed natural health products, medicines, extractions, and ingredients for the biological, nutraceutical, bioceutical, and cosmetic markets. The Company is also seeking to acquire exclusive intellectual property rights to agricultural technologies to be employed in extraction and processing of botanical ingredients and compounds. The Company follows strict standard operating protocols and adheres to applicable laws of Canada and foreign jurisdictions.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

ABATTIS BIOCEUTICALS CORP,

"Rob Abenante"

Robert Abenante, President & CEO

For more information about Shefield & Sons, please visit their website at: www.shefield.com/shefieldsons

For more information about the Company, please visit the Company's website at: www.abattis.com

For Company inquiries please contact +1-808-650-3007 or at investors@abattis.com. Abattis IR is managed by Canada One Communications Inc.

About Canada One Communications Inc.

Canada One Communications Inc. ("Canada One") is a full-service Investor Relations and Marketing company that focuses on both private and public sectors within the Canadian markets. Canada One offers timely responses to all investor inquiries over several mediums and effective, thorough market awareness programs that are specifically designed to maximize exposure and bring value to shareholders. Canada One's dedicated and experienced team strives to promote client information to the public and educate potential investors on the various developments of its clients. From basic phone-call and email investor correspondence, to full-scale comprehensive marketing packages which includes industry analysis, website development, corporate videos and other marketing programs, Canada One provides a full suite of services that are fully compliant with Canadian securities regulations. Canada One is driven by an uncompromising dedication to provide publicly listed and private companies with across-the-board investor relations and marketing solutions, directly translating these services into organic growth and increased market value of its valued clients.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words including but not exclusive to "anticipate", "promising", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "intends", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include: (i) statements that the Company will experience increased sales growth of its entire vaporizer line in 2019 and beyond; (ii) statements regarding the size and projected growth of the global E-cigarette and vaporizer market in general; (iii) that the Distribution Agreement offers tremendous value to the Company's partners, shareholders and customers; and (iv) that the Company will receive a license to produce and cultivate cannabis. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties including: that the Distribution Agreement will not result in increased growth or a significant increase in the sales of the Company's vaporizers; that the Company will not receive the necessary regulatory approvals for its current or future products; that the Company will not see revenue growth at all or as anticipated; that the Company will not be well capitalized; that the Company or the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Gabriola Green Farms, will not be granted a production or cultivation license; that the Company will not be able to develop and supply a wide range of products and services to the market; that the Company's investments will not produce significant revenue streams; that the Company's investment initiatives will not drive growth; that the Company will not be able to execute its proposed business plan in the time required or at all due to regulatory, financial or other issues; that the Company's competitors may develop competing technologies; changes in regulatory requirements; and other factors beyond the Company's control. Additional risk factors are included in the Company's filings available under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com . The forward-looking statements are made as at the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, where because of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

For more information about the Company, please visit the Company's website at: www.abattis.com

For Company inquiries please contact +1-808-650-3007 or at investors@abattis.com .