sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,14 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A1W556 ISIN: US92912L1070 Ticker-Symbol: VX8A 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VOXELJET AG ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VOXELJET AG ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,222
2,24
22:00
2,16
2,30
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VOXELJET AG ADR
VOXELJET AG ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VOXELJET AG ADR2,140,00 %