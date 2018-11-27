Allied Motion Technologies Inc.: Allied Motion to Present at LD Micro Main Event

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2018 / Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOT), a designer and manufacturer that sells precision motion control products and solutions to the global market, announced that Richard S. Warzala, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael R. Leach, Chief Financial Officer, will present and be available for investor meetings at the LD Micro Main Event in Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 5, 2018. The LD Micro Main Event will feature 250 companies and will be attended by more than 1,200 individuals.

The Allied presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time (1:30 p.m. Eastern Time). A link to the live webcast of the presentation, along with presentation materials, will be available at www.alliedmotion.com in the Investor Relations section. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Allied Motion designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems used in a broad range of industries within our major served markets, which include Vehicle, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Company is headquartered in Amherst, NY, has global operations and sells into markets across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and Asia.

Allied Motion is focused on motion control applications and is known worldwide for its expertise in electro-magnetic, mechanical and electronic motion technology. Its products include brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gear motors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, incremental and absolute optical encoders, and other associated motion control-related products.



The Company's growth strategy is focused on becoming the motion solution leader in its selected target markets by leveraging its "technology/know how" to develop integrated precision motion solutions that utilize multiple Allied Motion technologies to "change the game" and create higher value solutions for its customers. The Company routinely posts news and other important information on its website at http://www.alliedmotion.com/.



About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.



