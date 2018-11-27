MV Index Solutions (MVIS) today announced the results of the monthly MVIS Bond Index review. The table below summarizes the results for all MVIS Bond Indices. Detailed review results can be found on www.mvis-indices.com.

The following changes will be implemented on 30 November 2018 and will become effective on the next trading day.

MVIS Bond Indices Additions Deletions New Count MVIS Altman North America Defaulted Distressed Bond Index 25 1 123 MVIS Altman North America Defaulted Bond Index 5 0 40 MVIS Altman North America Distressed Bond Index 20 1 83 MVIS Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond Index 89 43 2888 MVIS Emerging Markets Corporate Bond (local FX) Index 11 1 81 MVIS Emerging Markets Corporate Bond (USD EUR) Index 37 35 1959 MVIS Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond (Local FX) Index 27 4 302 MVIS Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond (USD EUR) Index 14 3 546 MVIS US Investment Grade Floating Rate Index 11 11 402

A complete list of components and weights as well as index methodology, comprehensive index information and information about financial products based on MVIS Indices can be found on www.mvis-indices.com. The next monthly review will be announced on 26 December 2018.

MV Index Solutions (MVIS) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products.

Approximately USD 12.69 billion in assets under management are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.

