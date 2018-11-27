Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2018) - INTEGRITY GAMING CORP. (TSXV: IGAM) (OTCQX: IGAMF) ("Integrity" or the "Company") today announces financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 (all amounts stated in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated).

Third Quarter 2018 Highlights & Financial Results

1.8% decrease in leasing revenue to $3.24 million in Q3 2018 from $3.29 million in Q3 2017.

1.9% decrease in leasing revenue to $10.30 million for the first 9 months of 2018 from $10.50 million for the first 9 months of 2017.

1.0% increase in Adjusted EBITDA to $2.28 million in Q3 2018, compared to $2.25 million in Q2 2018, and a 4.6% decrease in Adjusted EBITDA compared to $2.39 million in Q3 2017.

Net loss of $1.27 million for Q3 2018, compared to a net loss of $2.02 million in Q3 2017.

Operating cash flow before changes in current non-cash working capital of 1.94 million for the first 9 months of 2018, compared to $2.43 million for the first 9 months of 2017.

At quarter end, Integrity held participating interests in approximately 2,760 revenue generating machines, compared to 2,614 at September 30, 2017.

Subsequent to Q2 2018, Integrity signed a new placement agreement for 250 machines.

"We continue to carry out our strategy of increasing placements of machines in tribal casinos and we continue to look for opportunities to expand our presence into new markets. During the first 9 months of 2018, we increased our machine base by 146 machines, or 6%. In October 2018, we signed a new placement agreement for 250 gaming machines. Revenue from the new contract will be generated commencing in Q1 2019." said Robert Miodunski, Interim CEO of Integrity.

About Integrity Gaming Corp.

Integrity Gaming Corp. is a regional slot route operator with over 2,700 gaming machines in operation across over 33 casinos in Oklahoma and Texas. The Company primarily derives its revenue from short- and long-term revenue share contracts with Native American casinos. It provides gaming equipment such as slot machines and electronic table games, and project financing to owners, operators, and managers of casinos and other regulated gaming venues. The Company works with casinos, new casino developments, and gaming machine suppliers. Additional information about the Company can be found on the Company's website at www.integritygaming.com and on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Selected operating and financial information and reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:



Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) Average number of machines 2,751 2,726 2,701 2,622 2,529 2,583 Leasing Payments * 3,927,423 3,964,593 4,276,700 3,781,240 3,833,128 3,922,972 Reported Leasing Revenue 3,235,344 3,311,306 3,751,437 3,576,719 3,294,897 3,614,580 Reported Total Revenue 3,416,059 4,338,416 4,443,280 4,062,627 3,898,110 4,250,547 COGS: Casino supplies and equipment (135,926) (924,106) (633,979) (320,786) (428,829) (428,595) Operating expenses (2,257,298) (2,236,190) (2,252,720) (2,317,861) (2,474,213) (2,335,795) General and administrative expenses (1,173,583) (1,667,662) (1,439,193) (1,372,907) (1,554,085) (1,546,981) Amortization of intangible assets (200,642) (199,576) (198,775) (200,375) (200,642) (199,576) Gain (loss) on disposal of assets 6,700 17,056 - - 990 23,200 Loss from operations (344,690) (672,062) (81,387) (149,302) (758,669) (237,200) Financing costs (1,003,720) (976,244) (932,950) (3,882,101) (1,163,893) (1,145,358) Foreign exchange gain (loss) (1,614) 1,047 1,897 (299) (1,948) 196 Gain on sale of Bingo - - - 139,032 - - Gain on settlement of debt - - - 194 580 (224) Revaluation of exit fee liability 97,974 43,248 105,464 - - - Income tax recovery (expense) (14,091) (10,000) (10,000) (3,307) (98,199) - Net Income (loss) (1,266,141) (1,614,011) (916,976) (3,895,783) (2,022,129) (1,382,586) Adjustments:











Depreciation of equipment 1,282,440 1,254,083 1,277,063 1,321,685 1,599,168 1,525,644 Amortization of placement fees 383,468 435,372 441,393 441,393 424,863 449,658 Amortization of intangible assets 200,642 199,576 198,775 200,375 200,642 199,576 Income tax expense (recovery) 14,091 10,000 10,000 3,307 98,199 - Finance lease receivable reduction 692,079 653,287 525,263 204,521 538,231 308,392 Financing costs 1,003,720 976,244 932,950 3,882,101 1,163,893 1,145,358 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 1,614 (1,047) (1,897) 299 1,948 (196) Gain on settlement of debt - - - (194) (580) 224 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets (6,700) (17,056) - - (990) (23,200) Gain on disposal of Bingo - - - (139,032) - - Revaluation of exit fee liability (97,974) (43,248) (105,464) - - - Stock based compensation 38,093 116,686 56,627 89,024 92,691 116,416 Employee separation fees 30,000 284,000 - - 290,000 - Adjusted EBITDA 2,275,332 2,253,886 2,417,734 2,107,696 2,385,936 2,339,286

* Leasing Payments consist of leasing revenue reported under IFRS plus finance lease receivable reduction reported in the statement of financial position.

Non-IFRS Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before financing costs, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock based compensation, unrealized foreign exchange, impairment of loans receivable, impairment of placement fees, gain/loss on settlement of debt, gain/loss on disposal of assets, gain on sale of Bingo, finance lease receivable reduction, revaluation adjustment of earn-out liability, revaluation of exit fee liability, employee separation fees and non-recurring costs.

As there is no standardized method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA, it may not be directly comparable with similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company considers Adjusted EBITDA to be a relevant indicator for measuring trends in performance and its ability to generate funds to service its debt and to meet its future working capital and capital expenditure requirements. Adjusted EBITDA is not a generally accepted earnings measure and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income (loss), cash flows or other measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.