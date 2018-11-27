Company also joins Amazon Web Services Enterprise Contract Program

AWS re:Invent 2018 -Sysdig, Inc., a cloud-native intelligence company, today announced that Sysdig Secure and Sysdig Monitor are a part of the newly launched AWS Marketplace for Containers, which was just announced by Amazon Web Services, Inc. at AWS re:Invent 2018. Sysdig is also one of the first companies to achieve AWS Container Competency status, and for enterprise customers, Sysdig is now a member of the Enterprise Contract for AWS Marketplace Program.

"We are happy to welcome Sysdig to the new AWS Marketplace for Containers, which will help over 200,000 AWS customers find, buy, and deploy solutions specific to their container environment," said Garth Fort, Director, AWS Marketplace, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "I'd also like to congratulate Sysdig for achieving AWS Partner Network (APN) Container Competency status."

What Sysdig Offers AWS Customers

The complexity of modern cloud architectures involves many moving parts, including containers and orchestrators like Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS) and Kubernetes. With containerization on the rise, there is a real need for purpose-built solutions at every level of the stack.

Sysdig leverages metadata from Amazon ECS, Amazon Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes (Amazon EKS), and containers running on top of Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) in order to provide more meaningful security enforcement, compliance, and monitoring. By extracting rich data using its unique ContainerVision technology, Sysdig gives enterprises the power to solve security issues within the containerized environment and ensure reliability. Sysdig uses a single point of instrumentation to unify security and monitoring, which saves enterprises time, effort, and money.

The Sysdig Cloud-Native Intelligence Platform, the platform on top of which both Sysdig Secure and Sysdig Monitor run, is purpose-built to protect cloud-native environments, ensure they are running smoothly, and meet compliance requirements. Sysdig enables enterprises to gain full visibility into their environment at the container, host, and application level. Both products are available on AWS Marketplace for Containers.

"Ebates has grown into one of the largest, free cash back loyalty program in the U.S.," said Amit Patel, Chief Executive Officer, Ebates. "Both Sysdig and AWS play a critical role in how we deliver a scalable, secure, and reliable service to our members. Sysdig helps us monitor our containers on AWS and provides far more data about our application environment than we would get with other approaches. It's great to see two of our key solution providers continue to advance their relationship."

The Sysdig and AWS relationship has rapidly accelerated. This announcement comes on the heels of Sysdig announcing that they became an APN Advanced Technology Partner last month and were listed on AWS Marketplace earlier this month.

What This Announcement Means for AWS Customers

AWS Marketplace for Containers



Sysdig is one of several companies to join the launch of AWS Marketplace for Containers. AWS users are able to browse and customize contract terms and pricing through AWS Marketplace for Containers, simplifying the procurement process. By purchasing Sysdig through AWS Marketplace for Containers, users get the power of Sysdig monitoring, security, and simplified billing.

AWS Container Competency



By achieving AWS Container Competency status, AWS users can select Sysdig knowing that the Sysdig Cloud-Native Intelligence Platform is a reliable and secure solution, and that Sysdig has vast experience successfully securing and monitoring AWS-based environments.

AWS Enterprise Contracts for AWS Marketplace



AWS customers enrolled in AWS Enterprise Contracts can now purchase Sysdig subscriptions using established, pre-approved enterprise licensing terms, simplifying and speeding up the procurement process.

"Since day one, we have been focused on meeting our users where they choose to design," said Loris Degioanni, Chief Technology Officer and Founder, Sysdig. "Our goal of teaming with AWS so deeply is to provide customers with seamless cloud-native security and monitoring on top of AWS's already powerful capabilities."

For More Information

Sysdig is built on open source cloud-native technologies, including Falco, the runtime security project; sysdig, the open source container forensics tool; and Prometheus, the Kubernetes monitoring and alerting toolkit. Sysdig recently published a blog post on the AWS blog describing how to pair the open source technologies from Sysdig with AWS services.

Sysdig is currently demonstrating the Sysdig Cloud-Native Intelligence Platform at AWS re:Invent 2018, in Las Vegas at Booth #2811. Come meet the Sysdig team and learn more about how Sysdig is utilizing AWS in order to make modern architectures more reliable and secure.

