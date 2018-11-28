Roche Diabetes Care India Partners With Wellthy Therapeutics to Offer AI-based Digital Diabetes Coaching Solution for Accu-chek Active Users

MUMBAI, India, November 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Roche announced its partnership with the digital therapeutic company Wellthy Therapeutics to offer users of the Accu-Chek Active system, a clinically validated artificial intelligence-based digital diabetes coaching solution. The bundle is being launched in the South and West Zones of India.

Speaking about the partnership, Rahul Kedia, Ad-Interim General Manager, Roche Diabetes CareIndia said, "India is home to the second largest number of people living with diabetes in the world, numbering about 73 million in 2017 as per the International Diabetes Federation. The figure is expected to almost double to 134 million by 2025. Moreover, factors such as limited doctor bandwidth to connect with patients outside the clinic, low adherence to care protocols and poor access to blood glucose monitoring make it crucial to support people with diabetes in their daily therapy management routines to maximize health benefits. There is a real need for those patients to be able to monitor their blood glucose levels regularly and be supported in their efforts to keep their diabetes under control. With Wellthy's digital diabetes health coach, new Accu-Chek Active users can log blood glucose readings into the app to receive 24/7 guidance on understanding and managing their diabetes better. We firmly believe that this joint offering will help in improving the quality of life for Indians living with type 2 diabetes."

"Roche Diabetes Care shares our vision for digital therapeutic solutions that work alongside point of care diagnostics to achieve superior patient outcomes. We are excited about this partnership, as it gives people living with diabetes access to our clinically validated diabetes therapeutic to improve and manage their health. This partnership marks an important first step, in a larger shared vision to make a meaningful difference to the lives of millions of people living with this chronic disease," said Abhishek Shah, Co-Founder & CEO of Wellthy Therapeutics.

Wellthy's first digital therapeutic for diabetes has been endorsed by Asia's largest diabetes association. Wellthy Therapeutics has published & presented real-world evidence in international journals and forums. It has been featured as a thought leader in diabetes care by the American Diabetes Association.