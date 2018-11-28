The global juices market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is growing awareness of the health-benefits of juices. Consumers worldwide are increasingly gravitating towards consuming healthier foods and beverages to improve digestive health. Consequently, consumers are increasing the intake of vitamins, proteins, and active digestive health ingredients such as prebiotics and probiotics and are consuming more functional foods and drinks. Many consumers believe that better digestive health plays a significant role in preventive healthcare. Juices are perceived to contain essential nutrients that repair skin health, build immunity, increase energy levels, and ensure the overall well-being of the body. Therefore, consumers have understood that while the pharmaceutical industry aims to cure diseases, the intake of healthy foods and drinks plays a significant role in disease prevention. Therefore, increasing awareness regarding preventive health is driving the global juices market.

This market research report on the global juices market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing popularity of cold pressed juices as one of the key emerging trends in the global juices market:

Global juices market: Growing popularity of cold pressed juices

Cold-pressed juices are extracted from fruits and vegetables using a hydraulic press instead of a centrifugal press. As compared to juices extracted using centrifugal presses, cold-pressed juices contain more vitamins, minerals and enzymes; centrifugal pressing can result in overheating and oxidizing of the juice, which can result in nutrient loss. Cold-pressed juices are becoming more prominent among health-conscious consumers who demand healthier juices. Cold-pressed juices are priced higher than other juice drinks. Therefore, the market is expected to register a positive outlook during the forecast period.

"Some of the primary growth drivers for the global juices market include the expanding urban population, growing demand for on-the-go meals, and increasing purchasing power of the people in emerging countries. Factors such as a considerable shift in lifestyle and diet habits of consumers during the past two decades have also contributed to the growth of the global juices market. Emerging economies in Central and South Americas and APAC will prove to be attractive markets for juices during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food.

Global juices market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global juices market by product (fruit juices, vegetable juices and other juices) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The fruit juices segment led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 81%, followed by vegetable juices and other juices respectively. However, during the forecast period, the other juices segment is expected to register the highest incremental growth, followed by the vegetable juices segment.

