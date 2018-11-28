AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Strategic Segmental Realignment

Amsterdam, 28 November 2018 (Regulated Information) --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") is pleased to announce that effective 1 January 2019, the Company will change its organizational structure. This change will result in two new strategic operating divisions, AMG Technologies and AMG Critical Materials.

AMG's new operating division, AMG Technologies, will be comprised of AMG's existing Engineering and Titanium Alloys businesses and will be a reportable segment replacing AMG Engineering. AMG Critical Materials will consist of seven operating units, namely Vanadium, Superalloys, Tantalum & Lithium, Graphite, Silicon, Aluminum and Antimony.

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO, said, "AMG Technologies brings together two industry leaders primarily serving the aerospace market, by combining AMG Engineering's expertise in metallurgical process design & development and AMG Titanium Alloys' industry-leading expertise in the development of metallurgical products, furnace operations, and quality assurance processes. In metallurgy, combining engineering and operational knowhow accelerates innovation."

Segment reporting will be adjusted as per 1 January 2019. AMG's proforma segmental information for AMG Technologies and AMG Critical Materials for 2018 is shown below:

Current Segmental Financial Data ($000's) Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 AMG Critical Materials AMG Engineering Total AMG Critical Materials AMG Engineering Total AMG Critical Materials AMG Engineering Total Revenue 248,351 60,097 308,448 267,213 62,108 329,321 261,957 66,114 328,071 Gross Profit 51,922 18,196 70,118 62,151 17,010 79,161 61,455 18,100 79,555 EBITDA 37,076 7,404 44,480 45,252 5,497 50,749 52,139 6,977 59,116

New Segmental Financial Data (Pro Forma) ($000's) Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 AMG Critical Materials AMG Technologies Total AMG Critical Materials AMG Technologies Total AMG Critical Materials AMG Technologies Total Revenue 208,525 99,923 308,448 223,788 105,533 329,321 219,650 108,421 328,071 Gross Profit 44,018 26,100 70,118 51,623 27,538 79,161 52,768 26,787 79,555 EBITDA 30,759 13,721 44,480 36,579 14,170 50,749 40,800 18,316 59,116

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This press release contains regulated information as defined in the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht).

About AMG

AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO 2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.

AMG Critical Materials produces aluminum master alloys and powders, titanium alloys and coatings, ferrovanadium, natural graphite, chromium metal, antimony, lithium, tantalum, niobium and silicon metal. AMG Engineering designs, engineers, and produces advanced vacuum furnace systems and operates vacuum heat treatment facilities, primarily for the transportation and energy industries.

With approximately 3,300 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the Czech Republic, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Russia and Japan (www.amg-nv.com (http://www.amg-nv.com)).

For further information, please contact:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. +1 610 293 5804

Steve Daniels

Senior Vice President

sdaniels@amg-nv.com (mailto:sdaniels@amg-nv.com)

