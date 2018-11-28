AUPLATA: Release by the AMF from the obligation to launch a public takeover bid

Auplata (Euronext Growth - FR0010397760 - ALAUP) has announced that, on November 27, 2018, the French securities market authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, "AMF") released Brexia International from the obligation to file a proposal for a public takeover bid for Auplata's shares, pursuant to Article 234-9 § 3 of the AMF's General Regulation.

As a reminder, the four transactions required to complete the contemplated merger between Auplata and BGPP, specifically: a share capital increase in cash reserved to BGPP, the contribution in kind of 100% of BGPP's shares, the issuance of BSA Financing warrants reserved to BGPP's shareholders and the issuance of BSA Anti-Dilution warrants reserved to BGPP's shareholders, which were approved by the joint ordinary and extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders held on November 19, 2018, are subject to the following two conditions precedent, to be fulfilled no later than February 11, 2019: (i) release by the AMF in favor of Brexia International, the majority shareholder of BGPP, or in favor of BGPP's shareholders, as the case may be, from the obligation to file a public takeover bid and

(ii) approval of the change of control of Auplata by the Minister in charge of mines.

Following the above-mentioned release by the AMF, the approval of the change of control of Auplata by the Minister in charge of mines remains to be obtained no later than February 11, 2019 to enable the completion of the contemplated merger between Auplata and BGPP.

About Auplata

Based in French Guiana, Auplata is the largest French, stock-market listed gold producer. The Company has more than 700 sq km of mining permits and titles in French Guyana. Auplata operates an innovative industrial and financial strategy, aimed at developing and exploiting Guianese gold resources with the strong involvement of local players. The Company's objective is to offer sustainable exploitation for the Guianese mining industry. Since June 2015, Auplata is a shareholder in the Côte d'Ivoire mining company OMCI, which owns two mining projects in Côte d'Ivoire.

Auplata's share are listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (Euronext). ISIN: FR0010397760 - ALAUP; ICB: 1777 - Gold Mining.

For more information about Auplata, go to www.auplata.fr.

