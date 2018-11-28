eXo Platform, the leading open source provider of digital collaboration solutions, supports TIM, the leading Italian telco and ICT provider to build the new online digital workplace for small- and medium-sized clients (SMB

Hosting and cloud management services for client companies are an important growth factor for telecommunications services providers today, which can expand their enterprise cloud services and offer their SMB clients a complete and easy-to-use service.

eXo Platform works as a foundation Digital Workplaces for SMBs due to eXo Platform's multiple collaboration features, flexibility and extensibility. eXo Platform can be customized and integrated with cloud applications, particularly email and videoconferencing.

TIM Work, is a cloud-based digital workplace targeted at SMBs offering collaboration and telecommunications capabilities within the same tool and includes the following features:

Workspaces to manage projects and activities by team

Chats, profiles and calendars for groups and individuals

Productivity tools that let users create, visualize and modify documents; version; and co-edit

Horizontal search

Statistics

Web conferencing for up to 25 participants inside or outside the company

Meeting room booking

Integrations with mailboxes, calendars and VOIP

Secure connections via VPN

Integration with external cloud storage allowing users to access and view data from TIM Work

The project is part of the new Smart Working initiative promoted by the Italian government and adopted by TIM internally. Smart Working focuses on leveraging modern technologies to allow employees to work remotely, giving them a better work-life balance, while companies see boosts in productivity and cost efficiency.

https://mondodigitale.timbusiness.it/idee-di-business/smart-working-con-tim-work/.

"eXo Platform has refined its digital workplace expertise thanks to numerous deployments for clients in different industries and geographies," says Benjamin Mestrallet, CEO of eXo Platform. "This collaboration gives us an opportunity to try our software and skills in the telecommunications industry. It is a very ambitious Smart Working project, and we are proud to be part of it."

With an ecosystem of 100,000 members and hundreds of successful deployments worldwide, including the US Department of Defense, NATO, UCLA, Generali and the European Investment Bank, eXo Platform helps organizations of all sizes to engage their workforce, transforming their employees' experience and harnessing their knowledge via its innovative, extensible, interoperable collaboration platform and wide range of services.

