SolarWinds MSP Launches Software Development Apprenticeship Program with Edinburgh Napier University

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Nov. 28, 2018, a global leader in delivering comprehensive, scalable IT service management solutions to IT solution providers and managed service providers (MSPs), has launched a new apprenticeship scheme in collaboration with Edinburgh Napier University.



Starting this academic year, two apprentices will divide their time between study and work to gain an Honours degree in software development, as well as hands-on experience in the development of new and existing software, working alongside professionals and earning a salary. SolarWinds MSP will take on at least two students each year, with the potential to expand in other cities and universities.

The first two recruits to the scheme, Andrew and Jude-both aged 18-will learn by taking an active role in projects for four days of the week, completing coding tasks with real-world applications. They will also attend university once a week, alongside other undergraduates, working towards a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.

This first year of the scheme saw 80 hopefuls apply, with 12 selected to attend an escape-room-style assessment day, testing teamwork and problem-solving skills.

"I had an assessment day at another company and it was a lot of online tests and standard interviews," said Andrew. "The day at SolarWinds MSP was more laid back and enjoyable-a good way for me to see that I was a good fit for the company's culture."

"I'm looking forward to the practical side of the apprenticeship," said Jude. "Doing an apprenticeship is an opportunity to learn skills and gain real experience within a job and not be forced to sit in a classroom being taught things I might never use."

"There are many benefits to hiring apprentices alongside graduates-apprentices are really eager to get practical experience," said Rob Young, senior director of engineering and head of the UK Leadership Team at SolarWinds MSP. "What they may lack in knowledge, they make up in enthusiasm, just as important for any employee. Modern apprenticeship, done right, is a great alternative for those who are after real-world experience, and means that we don't miss out on talented individuals who are not yet in the active workforce."

"The whole industry needs to address the skills gap, and we are proud to play an active role in helping to do so," said John Pagliuca, SVP at SolarWinds MSP. "If businesses want to recruit from a pool of excellent candidates, they need to be a part of creating that pool-this is exactly what our apprenticeship program does."

SWImsp

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds online community, allow us to build products that solve well-understood IT management challenges in ways that technology professionals want them solved. This focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT performance management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in network management software and MSP solutions. Targeted for MSPs, the SolarWinds MSP product portfolio delivers broad, scalable IT service management solutions that integrate layered security, collective intelligence, and smart automation. Our products are designed to enable MSPs to provide highly effective outsourced IT services for their SMB end customers and more efficiently manage their own businesses. Learn more today at solarwindsmsp.com

The SolarWinds and SolarWinds MSP trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds MSP UK Ltd. or its affiliates and may be registered or pending registration with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. All other SolarWinds MSP and SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks (and may be registered trademarks) of their respective companies.

© 2018 SolarWinds MSP Canada ULC and SolarWinds MSP UK Ltd. All rights reserved.

For more information:

Karla Walls

karla.walls@solarwinds.com