JPT Peptide Technologies is a DIN ISO 9001:2015 certified provider of innovative high quality peptide-based products and services such as clinical grade peptides pools, custom peptides, peptide pools, stable isotope-labeled peptides and many more. JPT has developed a portfolio of proprietary technologies and a series of unique products which support its customers worldwide. Additionally, JPT is actively involved in R&D partnerships and contract research projects.
JPT's scientific focus is:
Cellular Therapy Immunotherapy
Development of immune monitoring tools diagnostics
Vaccine target discovery
Biomarker quantification by targeted proteomics
Please visit us: https://www.jpt.com/
|
Company:
|JPT Peptide Technologies GmbH
|
Headquarters Address:
|Volmerstrasse 5 (UTZ)
|
D-12489 Berlin
|Germany
|
Main Telephone:
|+49-30-6392-5500
|
Website:
|
www.jpt.com
|
Type of Organization:
|GmbH
|
Industry:
|Biotechnology
|
Key Executives:
|
CEO: Holger Wenschuh
|
Marketing Sales
|
Contact:
|Astrid Cortes
|
Phone:
|
+49 30 6392 5500
|
Email:
|
cortes@jpt.com
