Pressure BioSciences, Inc.: Pressure BioSciences Expands on Recent Achievement of Major Development Milestones in Ultra Shear Technology for Diverse High Value Products, Including CBD Oil

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2018 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) ("PBI" or the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and platform technology solutions to the worldwide life sciences and other industries, today announced that Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO, was interviewed by broadcast journalist Christine Corrado of Proactive Investors, a leading multi-media news organization, investor portal and events management business with offices in New York, Sydney, Toronto, Frankfurt, and London.

Ultra Shear Technology ("UST"), the Company's proprietary processing method, uniquely combines ultra high pressure with intense shearing forces to potentially create a wide range of high value product innovations for multiple major consumer and industrial markets. During the interview, Mr. Schumacher discussed the two major milestones recently achieved by the Company in its accelerated UST development program. While doing so, he described how the Company recently completed the development of the first working prototype of the UST system and had subsequently used this prototype system to demonstrate a unique and profound capability for making high value oil-based materials dissolve in water. Mr. Schumacher expanded on the Company's vision for applying this ability to make oils soluble in water, which he believed would allow the Company to enter or serve multiple large and growing markets, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and cosmetics.

Responding to Ms. Corrado's questions, Mr. Schumacher stated that the Company had selected an initial focus for these efforts on the rapidly-growing CBD Oil market, estimated by the Brightfield Group to grow to about $22 billion by 2022. Mr. Schumacher pointed out that water soluble CBD could potentially solve several critical issues currently throttling development of this market, including the need to significantly increase the efficiency of CBD absorption by the body, the need to decrease the cost of CBD production per use, and the need to produce high quality, water soluble CBD with minimized quantities of added chemicals. Mr. Schumacher then discussed why he believes PBI's proprietary UST platform could successfully meet these requirements.

Mr. Schumacher also devoted considerable attention to discussing the recent addition of the Company's new Chief Commercial Officer, Dr. Bradford A. Young, including an overview of Dr. Young's blend of scientific and business education and leadership experience. Mr. Schumacher underlined his excitement for the contribution he anticipated from Dr. Young in developing and implementing a new commercialization strategy for the Company that could successfully drive product adoption and accelerate revenue growth. Mr. Schumacher concluded by noting that Dr. Young and he had begun to explore potential opportunities in the CBD space and that they had received strong interest from several groups with whom they had spoken.

Jeffrey N. Peterson, PBI's Board Chairman , stated: "We are very pleased to have had the opportunity to share the Company's recent milestones with a rapidly expanding, worldwide audience of potential investors, partners, customers, and collaborators. Proactive Investors is a well-respected, far-reaching multi-media news organization with the ability to effectively broadcast the corporate stories investors need to hear. We appreciated the insightful interview opportunity with Christine Corrado and we hope that many of their viewers will have the opportunity to watch this milestone interview. Ric Schumacher does an excellent job of explaining the expected impact of our powerful new UST platform, in conveying our excitement for the potential of this proprietary system to be a game-changer in the CBD/cannabinoids and other marketplaces, and in discussing the potential impact that the UST platform could have on our future revenue and growth."

Click here to access the video interview.

