Know Labs Inc.: Know Labs to Present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2018 / Know Labs, Inc. (OTCQB: KNWN), a provider of diagnostic solutions, today announced that it will be presenting at the 11th annual LD Micro Main Event on Thursday, December 6 at 10:30 AM PST / 1:30 PM EST. CEO, Phil Bosua and Chairman, Ron Erickson, will be presenting and meeting with investors.

Know Labs has created groundbreaking technology that can non-invasively detect blood glucose levels, among other biomarkers. Bosua stated, "We've invented a holy grail of the bio-tech industry - non-invasive - blood glucose monitoring. Our prototype sensor can detect blood glucose levels, but not with finger pricks - it's completely non-invasive."

Bosua explains further, "We originally set out to detect blood glucose and in turn, created a platform. We've begun initial research to measure all types of substances in the blood and interstitial fluid. Biomarkers like cortisol for stress levels, as well as continuous measurement of the luteinizing hormone, which would indicate ovulation within the next 4 hours - ideal for those wanting to get pregnant. We're now ahead of schedule and look forward to creating the future of non-invasive health measurements." Know Labs is excited to be presenting at LD Micro.

The LD Micro Main Event will take place December 4th, 5th, and 6th, in Los Angeles at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 250 companies, and will be attended by over 1,200 individuals.

About Know Labs

Know Labs, Inc., is a public company whose shares trade under the stock symbol "KNWN." The company's technology directs electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a unique molecular signature. The Company refers to these signatures as ChromaID™ and Bio-RFID™. ChromaID and Bio-RFID are used to identify, detect, or diagnose substance markers or biomarkers that may be invisible to the human eye. ChromaID and Bio-RFID scanner modules can be integrated into a variety of wearable, mobile or bench-top form factors. This patented and patent pending, award-winning technology makes it possible to effectively conduct analyses that could only previously be performed by invasive and/or large and expensive lab-based tests. For more information on Know Labs, visit the company's website at www.knowlabs.co.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

