BMW and M&C Saatchi Milan Recreate the Monza Race Track in the Sahara Desert to Launch the New BMW X5

MILAN, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With a 5793 meter long circuit through the sands and rocks of the Sahara, Monza's historic race track comes to life in the heart of the desert.

More than 40 people, including engineers, surveyors, technicians and racers, have worked hard to faithfully reproduce a life-size replica of every turn, every straight, every chicane, using the original track's turning circles and distances. This monumental effort reflects the spirit of the campaign's concept "Volere e Potere" (or "Will and Power"), culminating with an unprecedented challenge: to drive the new BMW X5 in one of the planet's most hostile environments, just as you would at the Monza race track. Such spectacular statement shows that today, the pleasure of driving a BMW also extends off-road, due to the innovative xOffroad package on the new BMW X5. This is a car that, like any true leader, can achieve any objective, and is not afraid to prove it.

"'Volere e Potere' means always aiming for higher and more ambitious goals," say Vincenzo Gasbarro and Luca Scotto di Carlo, M&C Saatchi's creative partners. "It means knowing that nothing is unattainable, with sufficient determination and willpower. But we know that actions speak louder than words, and what could be better than the new BMW X5 to prove our point? In true M&C Saatchi style, we focused on a simple, immediate idea: taking an international icon of performance and sportsmanship - the Monza race track - and relocating it where only a BMW X5 can hope to succeed, ensuring the utmost driving pleasure."

In short, the perfect demonstration of both "Will" and "Power".

For the occasion, the new BMW X5, in collaboration with We Are Social, reached the "Monza, Sahara" track via a tour of Europe, before landing in the impervious Moroccan desert of Merzouga.

The project, developed by M&C Saatchi and produced by Utopia, will be online from November 12th on x5.bmw.it and on the brand's social media channels, supported by a special display campaign.

CLIENT BMW ITALIA

Marketing Director: Federico Izzo

Brand Communication Manager: Federica Manzoni

Brand Communication BMW: Alessandra Mercuri

Social Media Specialist: Stefano Voltan

CREDITS M&C SAATCHI

Executive Creative Director e Partner:Luca Scotto di Carlo e Vincenzo Gasbarro

Deputy Creative Director:Stefano Guidi, Armando Viale

Creative Team: Stefano Guidi, Armando Viale, Michele Bellini, Roberto Ardigò

Digital Designer: Alessandro Pomè

Client Services Director: Barbara Pusca

Account Director: Daria Burzoni

Head of Planning:Massimo Capucci

Production Director:Federico Fornasari

CREDITS UTOPIA Production Company

Director: Vincenzo Gasbarro

1st AD: Claudio Cingoli

Key grip: Luciano Roversi

Director of Photography: Luca Esposito

Executive producer:Francesco di Trani

Head of production:Francesco Crespi

Service Executive Producer: Habib El Kilali

Service producer: Khalid Smour

Production manager:Giovanni La Monaca

Producer: Irene Rei, Nicholas Grundy

Production Assistant:Andrea Cima, Marco Oriani

Director Content: Sebastiano Tomada

Director of Photography:Thomas Pizzinga

Head of Editor:Manuel Savoia

Editor:Tommaso Quartana e Elia Bersani

Post production supervisor:Luigia Sergio

Post producer:Silvia Marini

Photographer: Tommaso Lisca

VFX supervisor: Simon Gottlieb

Communication magazine: https://www.adweek.com/