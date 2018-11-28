Conviva Acquires Delmondo, a Social Video Intelligence Solution for Streaming TV

Delmondo to become Conviva Social Insights, Conviva to offer the only comprehensive measurement and intelligence solution for streaming TV that unifies data from the web, streaming TV apps, and social media platforms.

FOSTER CITY, California, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Conviva, the real-time measurement and intelligence platform for streaming TV, announced today its acquisition of Delmondo, the premier provider of social video analytics. With the acquisition, Conviva will offer the first solution that unifies real-time census-level streaming TV intelligence from apps and the web with content and audience intelligence from social media platforms. With the launch of Conviva Social Insights, streaming TV publishers will be able to create compelling social video content and maximize engagement using comprehensive intelligence from Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and Snapchat.

"Conviva has been terrific in illuminating operational and audience insight heuristics to empower publishers," said Peter Scott, VP of Emerging Media at Turner. "Adding Delmondo will expand Conviva's capabilities across social media giving us a complete fandom story."

Social media platforms are delivering more video to consumers than ever - YouTube has more than 1.8 billion users logged in monthlyi while Facebook drives over 100 million hours of video watch time per day on its platformii. "We're ecstatic to welcome the Delmondo team and offer the industry's most comprehensive video intelligence solution," said Bill Demas, CEO of Conviva. "With the launch of Conviva Social Insights, streaming TV publishers will be empowered with the intelligence needed to successfully distribute premium content on social platforms." Added Nick Cicero, CEO and Founder of Delmondo, "This exciting new partnership with Conviva allows us to provide our customers 360° visibility into drivers of the viewer journey across platforms."

Today's announcement of Conviva Social Insights continues Conviva's focus on providing real-time measurement and intelligence across the media ecosystem to grow audiences, engagement, and revenue, while providing the best possible quality of experience for streaming TV viewers.

About Conviva

Conviva is the real-time measurement and intelligence platform for streaming TV. Conviva's Video AI Platform provides insight into the consumer streaming experience across all screens and applications at scale. With a global footprint of 50 billion streams per year across 3 billion applications and 200 million users, Conviva serves 200+ brands globally, including HBO, Hulu, Sky, Sling TV, Turner, and more. The company is privately held and headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with offices around the globe.

About Delmondo

Delmondo is the leading cross-platform social video analytics solution, measuring Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and Snapchat. Delmondo's platform helps media and entertainment companies aggregate social consumption and audience data to grow viewership and engagement, while maximizing revenue. Clients include Turner, Viacom, WWE, ABC News, Fox Sports, NASCAR, and more. Delmondo is an official Facebook Media Solutions Partner and built the first analytics platform for Snapchat, Facebook Live, and Instagram Stories.

