Power market regulator favors a flat rate fee for electricity consumers to fund the cost of making the U.K. grid fit for the energy transition. Solar lobbyists say that will unfairly penalize households and businesses who have invested in on-site generation.The U.K. Solar Trade Association (STA) has greeted with dismay today's publication of a government report which proposes applying a flat rate - regardless of energy consumption - to pay for electricity network costs. U.K. gas and electricity market regular Ofgem today published its "minded to" decision document, the latest stage of its Targeted ...

