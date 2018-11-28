Software AG (Frankfurt TecDAX: SOW) today announced that it has expanded its relationship with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) and will offer some of its key products for application integration, API management, process design transformation, analytics, and data management to help enterprises drive digital transformation. This announcement was made at AWS re:Invent 2018 in Las Vegas.

Under this expanded relationship, Software AG will now offer key components of its Digital Business Platform as part of the new computing services on the newly launched AWS Marketplace for Containers, based on Docker and Kubernetes:

webMethods API Portal and API Gateway

webMethods Microservices Container

Zementis AI framework

ARIS Connect Business Process Modeling and Publishing

Apama Data Streaming

Terracotta DB in-memory data management

Adabas Natural database and application development

"Software AG has been an AWS Partner Network (APN) Advanced Technology Partner since 2013. We are excited to welcome them to the new AWS Marketplace for Containers, which will help over 200,000 AWS customers find, buy, and deploy solutions specific to their container environment," said Garth Fort, Director, AWS Marketplace, Amazon Web Services, Inc.

"We are pleased to expand our relationship with AWS as the listing of our products on the AWS Marketplace for Containers extends our ecosystems for our customers so that they have easy access to our digital transformation technology," added Stefan Sigg, Chief Research and Development Officer, Software AG. "Now, customers can have a fully operational solution up and running using our containerized products on AWS. We can provide a single, coherent solution to drive digital transformation with a wide range of capabilities including new tools for application development, Machine Learning, DevOps, support for hybrid and private deployments, and much more," he said.

Software AG will be present at AWS re:Invent 2018 on stand 239, where the company's Zementis predictive analytics platform will be presented. The demonstration will include an Internet of Things (IoT) use case along with key aspects of its Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Predictive Analytics modeling capabilities all operating on AWS. The industrial IoT demonstration will also highlight examples of possible use cases such as predicting equipment failure, real-time anomaly detection, risk-based maintenance, asset health monitoring, and predictive maintenance.

About Software AG

Software AG (Frankfurt TecDAX: SOW) helps companies with their digital transformation. With Software AG's Digital Business Platform, companies can better interact with their customers and bring them on new 'digital' journeys, promote unique value propositions, and create new business opportunities. In the Internet of Things (IoT) market, Software AG enables enterprises to integrate, connect and manage IoT components as well as analyze data and predict future events based on Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Digital Business Platform is built on decades of uncompromising software development, IT experience and technological leadership. Software AG has more than 4,500 employees, is active in 70 countries and had revenues of €879 million in 2017.

