Technavio analysts forecast the global emollient market to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

Increased preference for natural and organic personal care products is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global emollient market 2019-2023. The demand for natural and organic products is increasing because of health and safety concerns among consumers. Organic skincare products are made from plant extracts, natural oils, and other natural ingredients. Personal care product manufacturers have started replacing artificial and other synthetic ingredients with natural ingredients. Emollients are widely used to smoothen and soften the skin. The demand for emollient products has rapidly grown in the personal care and cosmeceutical sector because they act as natural cures for various skin problems. They can be used to prevent or cure acne, psoriasis. and dermatitis. Emollients are commonly used in a wide range of personal care and cosmetic products, such as creams, lotions. ointments, and gels. The demand for natural ingredients with therapeutic properties is expected to increase the consumption of emollients in the near future.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global emollient market is the preference for multifunctional personal care products:

Global emollient market: Preference for multifunctional personal care products

The popularity of multifunctional personal care and beauty products is increasing worldwide, especially among price-sensitive consumers. The growing popularity of multifunctional personal care products drives the demand for emollient-based personal care products. Personal care products require multifunctional ingredients, such as emollients, to offer multiple benefits. Emollients provide numerous benefits in terms of skin growth and appearance. They can also be used to mitigate several skin conditions, such as acne, wrinkles, dark circles, eczema psoriasis, and related skin problems. Vendors are developing integrated products using emollients that offer multiple benefits to meet the demands of consumers. Therefore, these factors are expected to significantly drive market growth during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on cosmetics and toiletry, "The demand for natural ingredients in cosmetic products has increased rapidly in recent years. Personal care product manufacturers are shifting toward natural ingredient-based products. This will help them gain larger shares in the emerging market. The emergence of several global and regional cosmetics manufacturers and retailers has resulted in the easy availability of natural personal care products across the globe. Consumers are developing a preference for natural and green products, which is expected to increase the consumption of natural emollient-based products."

Global emollient market: Segmentation analysis

The global emollient market research report provides market segmentation by application (skin care, hair care, cosmetics, and others), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The skin care segment held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for close to 36% share, followed by the hair care, and cosmetics segments respectively. However, during the forecast period, the cosmetics segment is expected to register the highest incremental growth, followed by the skin care segment.

