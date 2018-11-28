The "Europe Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Market By Type (Tubular Planar), By Application (Stationary, Transportation, Portable), By Country (Germany, United Kingdom, France, India, Russia, Italy Others), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe solid oxide fuel cells market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 15% by 2023
Growth in the market can be attributed to rising focus on research development for making electricity generation economical coupled with growing demand for energy efficient power generation among different end users. Additionally, various public-private partnerships have been undertaken to promote the use of solid oxide fuel cells, which is further expected to positively influence Europe SOFC market during the forecast period.
Europe Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Market, 2013 2023 discusses the following aspects of solid oxide fuel cells market in Europe:
- Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Market Size, Share Forecast
- Segmental Analysis By Type (Tubular Planar), By Application (Stationary, Transportation, Portable), By Country (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Others)
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends Emerging Opportunities
Few of the major players operating in Europe solid oxide fuel cells market include:
- LG Fuel Cell Systems Inc.
- Fuel Cell Energy
- SOLIDpower Group
- Hexis AG
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Global SOFC Market Outlook
4.1. Market Size Forecast
4.1.1. By Value
4.1.2. By Power Generation
5. Europe SOFC Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.1.2. By Power Generation
5.2. Market Share Forecast
5.2.1. By Type (Planar, Tubular)
5.2.2. By Application (Stationary, Portable Transportation)
5.2.3. By Country
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index
5.3.1. By Country
6. Europe Countries SOFC Market Outlook
6.1. Germany SOFC Market Outlook
6.2. United Kingdom SOFC Market Outlook
6.3. France SOFC Market Outlook
6.4. Russia SOFC Market Outlook
6.5. Italy SOFC Market Outlook
7. Market Dynamics
8. Market Trends Developments
9. Competitive Landscape
10. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/db4zn3/europe_solid?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181128005627/en/
