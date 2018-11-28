Alert Logic integrates with AWS Security Hub for its launch at AWS re:Invent 2018

Alert Logic, the SIEMless Threat Management company, announced today at AWS re:Invent 2018 in Las Vegas, that it is supporting the just-announced AWS Security Hub. Alert Logic's integration is designed to allow AWS Security Hub customers to incorporate verified security incidents from Alert Logic's 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC) team. These incidents will include expert analysis and remediation guidance for both security and compliance.

AWS Security Hub is designed to provide users with a comprehensive view of their high-priority security alerts and compliance status by aggregating, organizing, and prioritizing alerts, or findings, from multiple AWS services, such as Amazon GuardDuty, Amazon Inspector, and Amazon Macie as well as security solutions from the AWS Partner Network (APN). The findings are then visually summarized on integrated dashboards with actionable graphs and tables.

"AWS is designed to allow customers to scale and innovate," said Dan Plastina, Vice President, Security Services, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "We have worked with Alert Logic to leverage their technology, threat intelligence, and expertise and provide an added layer of security to the already secure AWS cloud."

"AWS Security Hub is designed to help AWS customers quickly aggregate, categorize and prioritize the findings of AWS-native security tools that run natively on AWS," said Chris Noell, Senior Vice President, Engineering at Alert Logic. "We are excited to work with AWS to support AWS Security Hub. AWS Security Hub enhances our existing capabilities to assist customers with their considerations regarding web application security, network vulnerability scanning, log correlation and reporting on AWS."

As a Launch APN Partner for AWS Security Hub, Alert Logic's capabilities can be searched for by AWS customers directly in the AWS Security Hub user interface with a direct link to purchase them via the AWS Marketplace if they are not yet an Alert Logic customer. For more information, follow us at @AlertLogic on Twitter and see our blog post.

About Alert Logic

Alert Logic seamlessly connects an award-winning security platform, cutting-edge threat intelligence, and expert defenders to provide the best security and peace of mind for businesses 24/7, regardless of their size or technology environment. More than 4,000 organizations rely on Alert Logic SIEMless Threat Management to ensure the right level of security and compliance coverage at a lower total cost than point solutions, SIEM tools, or traditional MSSP outsourcing. Founded in 2002, Alert Logic is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices in Austin, Seattle, Dallas, Cardiff, Belfast, London and Cali, Colombia. For more information, visit www.alertlogic.com.

