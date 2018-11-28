TrizCom Public Relations Inc.: Dillon Gage Metals Offers 10-ounce Silver Coin

Koala Mother and Baby Grace the Exclusive Perth Mint Piedfort

ADDISON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2018 / Just in time for the holidays, Dillon Gage Metals - one of the world's largest precious metals wholesaler firms -is introducing a one-of-a-kind 10-ounce product from the Perth Mint: 'Mother & Baby - The Next Generation,' a 99.99 percent pure silver, 10-ounce koala-themed bullion coin. Dillon Gage will offer the coins exclusively to its network of authorized coin dealers.

This coin is the first ever 10-ounce piedfort offered by the Perth Mint. The design built into the double thickness coin typifies the bond between a mother and her baby, as demonstrated by the many distinctive species located in the seven Outback regions of Australia.

'For collectors, a 10-ounce piedfort coin is a rare offering,' said Terry Hanlon, president of Dillon Gage Metals. 'Its weight, thickness and silver purity really stand out, and we are sure it will attract widespread interest among our dealer network.'

Created by Perth Mint lead designer Aleysha Howarth, the 10-ounce silver bullion piedfort coin builds on the legacy of products and distinct quality for which the Perth Mint is known. The coin features a distinctly Australian image - a mother koala perched on a branch with her baby, known as a joey, clinging to her back. The obverse of the coin features the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Howarth has designed unique coin products for the Perth Mint since 2008 and her other notable contributions include a colorized ballet series in addition to the mint's famous Opal coin series.

The Perth Mint's signature 'P' mintmark graces the design and under the Currency Act 1965, this 10-ounce piedfort coin is issued as legal tender in Australia.

This special release will be available Dec. 3, exclusively offered to authorized dealers direct from Dillon Gage Metals. For information and pricing, call 800-375-4653 or visit www.nextgenerationcoins.com or www.dillongage.com to purchase on the electronic trading platform, FizTrade.com.

