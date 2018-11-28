Regulatory News:

Veolia (Paris:VIE) has issued a 750 million long 11-year EUR bond (maturity January 2030) with a yield of 1.94 %. The bond was issued at par.

The quality of the order book and its substantial size (up to EUR 2.4 billion) gave Veolia the ability to set the transaction size at EUR 750 million and materially narrow the spread versus swap at issuance.

The high level of oversubscription, the quality of the investor base and the good conditions that were achieved in a market which was less constructive than during the previous transactions are signals of the significant appreciation of Veolia's credit quality.

The proceeds of this issuance will be used for General Corporate Purposes.

