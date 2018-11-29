ELEMENTIS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name RALPH HEWINS

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, PDMR

b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name ELEMENTIS PLC

b) LEI 549300LQIH685LI2ML36

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code SHARES





GB0002418548

b) Nature of the transaction Cancellation of participation in the Company's all-employee HMRC approved Save As You Earn scheme and discontinuation of monthly contributions, resulting in the lapse of 7,942 options originally granted to him on 5 September 2017 with an exercise price of 226.63 pence per share.



c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £2.22663 7,942

d) Aggregated information





-Aggregated volume

N/A

e) Date of the transaction 2018-11-06