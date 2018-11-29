Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MRG Finance UK plc MRG Finance UK plc: MRG Finance EUR50 million Bond Commences Trading 29-Nov-2018 / 07:12 GMT/BST *MRG Finance EUR50 million Bond Commences Trading* London, November 29, 2018, MRG Finance UK plc, the UK issuer, announces that its issuance of EUR 50 million 8.75% bonds due 2023 (ISIN XS1897122278) has been admitted for trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market. The bond is also quoted on the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. MRG Finance UK Plc issued the bonds under the terms of its Euro Medium Term Note Programme which is guaranteed by Monaco Resources Group S.A.M. The proceeds will finance business growth and be used for general corporate purposes. Monaco Resources Group is a global group specialising in natural resources, with a well-diversified asset base spanning metals and minerals, agribusiness, energy, logistics and related technologies. (https://www.monacoresources.com/emtn/). *Key data of the corporate bond 2018/2023* +----------------------------------+---------------------------+ |*Issuer:* |MRG Finance UK plc | +----------------------------------+---------------------------+ |*Guarantor:* |Monaco Resources Group SAM | +----------------------------------+---------------------------+ |*Instrument:* |Common Code: 189712227 / | | |ISIN: XS1897122278 / CBL | | |Long name: EUR 1,00 MRG | | |FINANCE UK 18-2023 / | | |Official CFI: DTFXFR | +----------------------------------+---------------------------+ |*Issue Price:* |100% | +----------------------------------+---------------------------+ |*Status:* |Senior Unsecured | +----------------------------------+---------------------------+ |*Issue Amount:* |EUR 50 million | +----------------------------------+---------------------------+ |*Pricing Date:* |19 October 2018 | +----------------------------------+---------------------------+ |*Term:* |5 years: 26 October 2018 - | | |26 October 2023 | +----------------------------------+---------------------------+ |*Coupon:* |8.75% fixed, p.a., annual | | |payment | +----------------------------------+---------------------------+ |*Denomination: * |EUR 1,000 | +----------------------------------+---------------------------+ |*Amortisation:* |Bullet at maturity at par | +----------------------------------+---------------------------+ |*Maturity:* |26 October 2023 | +----------------------------------+---------------------------+ |*Redemption Price:* |100% of the nominal amount | +----------------------------------+---------------------------+ |*Financial Covenants:* |Minimum equity ratio of | | |25%, 50% dividend | | |restriction | +----------------------------------+---------------------------+ |*Change of Control:* |Investor put at 101% | +----------------------------------+---------------------------+ |*Other Undertakings:* |Negative pledge | +----------------------------------+---------------------------+ |*Listing:* |Main Market, London Stock | | |Exchange & Frankfurt Open | | |Market | +----------------------------------+---------------------------+ |*Issuing, Paying Agent & Trustee:*|U.S. Bank | +----------------------------------+---------------------------+ |*Selling Agents:* |Seaport Global Securities, | | |STX Fixed Income | +----------------------------------+---------------------------+ Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 752537 29-Nov-2018

