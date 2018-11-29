At 17.41 yesterday on November 28, 2018, the shares in Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (SES, ISIN code SE0005877560, orderbook-ID 101603) were incorrectly suspended. The suspension of trading was caused by a manual error by Nasdaq Stockholm AB. The trading will be resumed today, November 29, 2018, according to ordinary trading scheme. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Elias Skog, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB