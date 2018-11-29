UK Metal Manufacturer Protects Network From Cyber Attacks With Perception Virtual From Chemring Technology Solutions

ROMSEY, England, November 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Perception Virtual, a military-grade network security product, has been selected by a high profile UK metal manufacturer to protect its IT network from cyber-attacks.

Perception Virtual significantly reduces deployment times and will work alongside the manufacturer's existing security systems, giving them cost effective access to this machine-learning cyber threat identification tool. As the enterprise grows, the business can quickly add an additional security layer, without the overheads and disruption normally associated with physical software deployments and extra rack-mounted hardware.

Manufacturing is a significant target for cyber criminals, with network security breaches causing major disruption and impacting business profitability. However, the ability to comprehensively secure networks is often considered something that only large businesses can afford, allowing weaknesses to proliferate across the manufacturing supply chain. These network threats will only grow with the increasing digitisation of manufacturing equipment.

Daniel Driver, Head of Perception Cyber Security, said: "Perception is very quick to deploy and will provide our customer with a visibility of the network that they cannot get from other tools. It will also enable them to identify network security enhancements; audit the network to ensure that policies are being followed; and complete incident investigations far more efficiently."

Perception was originally developed by Chemring Technology Solutions for the UK Ministry of Defence and complements existing computer network security systems by identifying the potential threats that they cannot. The world's first machine-learning and AI-powered network security system, Perception can immediately detect major security flaws when it is first switched on. This allows users to rapidly identify the small changes they can make to greatly reduce the chances of a cyber security breach.

Daniel Driver, Head of Perception Cyber Security, concluded: "Installation costs have sometimes been a barrier to adding an additional layer to network security, but Perception Virtual requires a minimal installation overhead and delivers significantly enhanced network security. Network protection can now be approached proactively, through the identification of risks and vulnerabilities before they can be exploited by cyber criminals. As a business's network evolves, it can also understand better the changing threats to the network and maintain a greater level of security for the future."

About Chemring Technology Solutions & Perception

http://www.chemringts.com

http://www.perceptioncybersecurity.com

Chemring Technology Solutions, part of Chemring Group PLC, is a global provider of advanced protection systems covering Electronic Warfare, Signals Intelligence, EOD, Counter IED, Tactical Comms and Cyber Security. Trusted by governments, national security and commercial customers to provide military and commercial advantage, its products are relied upon by the best equipped armed forces in the world, including the UK MOD and NATO allies.

Perception has been designed and developed by market-leading technology and security specialists within the Chemring Group, which has been delivering secure communication solutions for more than 40 years and is trusted by defence and security agencies worldwide.